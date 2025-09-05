3 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys heartbreaking loss to Eagles in Week 1
Week 1 got off to an unexpected start as Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected after spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first offensive snap.
From there, it was all offense as the two teams traded blows back and forth, leading to a 21-20 first-half score.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
A long weather delay slowed things down in the second half, with the Cowboys eventually running out of chances. They're now 0-1 following a 24-20 defeat, and here's a look at who stood out as winners and losers in Week 1.
Winner: Javonte Williams, RB
It couldn't have been a better start for Javonte Williams.
In his debut with the Cowboys, he started the game with a one-yard touchdown up the middle to give his team a 7-0 lead. He followed that up with another one-yard touchdown on the following drive, but it was his powerful 11-yard run to set up the score that really got fans riled up.
Williams finished with 54 yards and two touchdowns, which was a solid Dallas debut.
Loser: Miles Sanders, RB
Miles Sanders had a huge play in the third quarter that nearly gave Dallas the lead. A 49-yard run set them up with a first-and-10 on the 11-yard line. Following a couple of penalties from both teams, Sanders was given a shot to cap off the drive when he was handed the ball on first-and-10, but he fumbled the ball and Philadelphia recovered.
The lightning delay came shortly after this snap and the Cowboys never threatened to score once they returned to action.
Winner: Marshawn Kneeland, DE
Without Micah Parsons, the Cowboys need someone to step up on the defensive line. While there are still more questions than answers, they should be encouraged by the performance of Marshawn Kneeland.
MORE: What really happened in the Dak Prescott–Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ incident
The 2024 second-round pick recorded his first career sack, which was also the first of the year for Dallas. He did more than simply rush the passer as Kneeland stood out in run defense as well.
Loser: Kaiir Elam, CB
Dallas was up 17-14 late in the second quarter and had a chance to get the ball back with a chance to extend their lead. The Eagles were facing a third-and-six, but converted on a 51-yard reception from Jalen Hurts to Jahan Dotson.
Kaiir Elam was there with Dotson, but wasn't close enough to make a play on the ball. Philly capped off the drive with a touchdown, giving them a 21-17 lead. That score was made possible by the long reception, which was a gut punch for the defense that gave up a touchdown for the third consecutive series.
He improved from there, but that was a key point in the close contest.
Winner: Brian Schottenheimer, Head Coach
His debut goes down as a loss, but it shouldn't have.
Brian Schottenheimer called a great game, putting his team in position to win. Had it not been for Sanders fumbling in the red zone and CeeDee Lamb dropping several passes, the Cowboys would have pulled off the upset.
MORE: Cowboys' Mazi Smith ripped by Cris Collinsworth for being healthy scratch
As it stands, they went toe-to-toe with the champs and held the Eagles to three points in the second half after giving up 21 in the first. There will be overreactions due to the loss, but there's plenty to be encouraged about with Coach Schotty.
Loser: CeeDee Lamb, WR
Lamb's first catch of the game went for 32 yards, moving the ball to the one-yard line. That set up their first touchdown of the game, and he was instrumental in their second scoring drive as well, hauling in two more catches for 44 yards.
That gave him 76 yards on three receptions in the first quarter alone. In just 15 minutes, he outperformed his 61-yard outing in Week 1 last year, proving that his holdout might have been more of a hindrance than Jerry Jones claimed.
Unfortunately, his night didn't continue at that pace.
Lamb had three huge drops in the second half, two on their final drive that would have been for first downs. The second of those drops was on fourth down, which sealed the win for Philly.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc