It wasn't that long ago when the Dallas Cowboys were being criticized for their lack of spending. While Jerry Jones was using the salary cap as a reason not to spend, fans were pointing to the Philadelphia Eagles as an example of a team that found a way to pay everyone.

Now entering 2026, the Cowboys are suddenly much bigger spenders than expected. In fact, the Cowboys are now paying for more high-priced players than their NFC East rival.

Dan Rogers of Blogging the Boys points out that the addition of Rashan Gary, who they acquired in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, gives them nine players making at least $20 million. He adds that this is one more than the Eagles.

"This latest acquisition brings the Cowboys’ grand total to nine players with an annual average salary of at least $20 million, officially nudging them past the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently sit at eight. That’s right, Jerry has jumped Howie Roseman in the number of high-priced players he has on this roster," Rogers wrote.

"The crazy thing about this is that you only have to go back one year, when the Cowboys only had two high-priced players on the roster, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Just a couple of offseasons ago, these two went through drawn-out contract negotiations to get their bag, but ever since, the Cowboys have been on a relentless sprending spree to bolster their roster."

Jerry Jones promised to 'bust the budget' this offseason

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following their second consecutive seven-win campaign in 2025, Jerry Jones promised things were going to change. He realized that his way of approaching things wasn't working, and promised that he would be more aggressive this offseason.

Trading for Gary wasn't their first goal, with the Cowboys initially targeting Maxx Crosby. When that deal fell through, they went to a backup plan. While Gary doesn't have the same pedigree as Crosby, he's a valuable starter who will help improve the defense.

It also helps that they're adding safety Jalen Thompson as well. The former Arizona Cardinals defensive back signed for an average of $11 million per season, which is more than they've been willing to spend in free agency in recent years.

Time will tell if this approach results in a successful season, but it appears as though Jones is really trying to "bust the budget."