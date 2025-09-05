Dak Prescott was clearly best player on field for Dallas Cowboys in loss vs. Eagles
It took until early Friday morning, thanks to a weather delay, but the Dallas Cowboys would fall short in their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It really felt like the tale of two games. The Cowboys' defense looked sluggish before the weather delay. When they returned to the field, the team started to put more pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and really shut down Philadelphia's run game.
MORE: What really happened in the Dak Prescott–Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ incident
It was too little, too late for the Cowboys' defense, but it was easy to see who was the best player on the field in the Cowboys' regular season debut.
Quarterback Dak Prescott has waited a long time to return to the field. I'm certain he has heard all the negatives surrounding him.
However, the highest-paid player in the league looked the part all game long. Prescott finished 21 of 34 passing with 188 yards. That may not look like the stat line of someone being dubbed the most impressive player on the field, but Prescott delivered.
Truthfully, the team was a few shocking drops from CeeDee Lamb away from pulling off the ultimate night one upset in the NFL.
MORE: Sonia Citron in full support of Dallas Cowboys, Marist Liufau ahead of season opener
A loss is never fun; however, the Cowboys shouldn't really dwell on this one for long. It was a good performance that could've been great if two players had gone their way. Play for another day.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc