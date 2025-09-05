Cowboys Country

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1

The three biggest headlines from the Dallas Cowboys' opening season loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Reed

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a touchdown.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a touchdown. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
It was a long night thanks to a lightning delay. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys could not reward their fans with a win.

The Eagles would hang on after a lengthy weather delay in the second half with a 24-20 win. However, not all is lost in the season opener.

Here are the three takeaways headlines from the Cowboys' Week 1 loss.

Connection Remains

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The connection is still strong between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb starts his season with another 100-yard receiving game, proving that he is picking up right where he left off last season.

Lamb dropped a few passes tonight, but it doesn't feel like that is something to be terribly worried about at the moment.

Costly Turnover

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Just before the agonizing weather delay, running back Miles Sanders would have a costly fumble that changed the trajectory of the game. Losing the turnover battle is always going to be a recipe for losing.

Same Story, Different Year

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The defense tightened up after the weather delay, but the Eagles had already done enough damage on the ground to give them an edge in the season opener. It doesn't mean the unit has gotten better, but their debut was uninspiring.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

