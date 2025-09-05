3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' loss vs. Eagles in Week 1
It was a long night thanks to a lightning delay. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys could not reward their fans with a win.
The Eagles would hang on after a lengthy weather delay in the second half with a 24-20 win. However, not all is lost in the season opener.
Here are the three takeaways headlines from the Cowboys' Week 1 loss.
Connection Remains
The connection is still strong between quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb starts his season with another 100-yard receiving game, proving that he is picking up right where he left off last season.
Lamb dropped a few passes tonight, but it doesn't feel like that is something to be terribly worried about at the moment.
Costly Turnover
Just before the agonizing weather delay, running back Miles Sanders would have a costly fumble that changed the trajectory of the game. Losing the turnover battle is always going to be a recipe for losing.
Same Story, Different Year
The defense tightened up after the weather delay, but the Eagles had already done enough damage on the ground to give them an edge in the season opener. It doesn't mean the unit has gotten better, but their debut was uninspiring.
