Micah Parsons reflects on 'toxic situation' with Cowboys after Packers debut
Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons opened up with more details about the end of his time in Arlington following his debut with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Parsons, who the Cowboys traded to Green Bay just 10 days before the season, had been in a lengthy contract standout with Dallas and owner Jerry Jones, and eventually requested a trade on Aug. 1. Time was ticking headed into Week 1.
The Cowboys finally cut ties with a blockbuster deal on Aug. 28 that sent Parsons to the Packers in exhange for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two future first-round picks.
This ended what Parsons called a "toxic situation" with the Cowboys while speaking to the media after Sunday's 27-13 win at home over the Detroit Lions.
“These last six months was super draining, super toxic for everyone," Parsons told reporters after the game. "It's something that I don't think no player should have to go through ... The fact that I was traded a week before the season was really outrageous and rough.
Parsons finished his Packers debut with one sack on 30 snaps, as Green Bay's defense stifled Detroit's typically elite offense. He said things could have gone even better in Week 1 had he been with the team during training camp. Instead, he remained on the sideline in Oxnard with the Cowboys while dealing with a back injury.
"It's something where I could've been with these guys getting better and better and we could've had probably (an) even more dominant start," Parsons said.
Parsons won't have to wait long to reunite with his Cowboys teammates when the Packers travel to AT&T Stadium in Week 4 on Sept. 28.
Parsons will have two more games to get his feet underneath him. In the meantime, he will continue to buy into the Packers' culture while putting the Cowboys in the rearview mirror.
“These guys embraced me. They believe in my talents," Parsons said. "They believed in me and I'm just gonna give these guys everything I have because I know what's at stake and I know what they gave up for me to be here and I'mma do what it takes for us to win.”
