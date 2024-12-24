Cowboys Country

Will Jalen Hurts play vs. Cowboys? Former Eagles star gives update

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts was injured in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, but will he be available in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys?

Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball in front of quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball in front of quarterback Kenny Pickett. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have been mathematically eliminated from the NFL Playoffs, so now they will finish the season playing for pride and filling the spoiler role.

Up next for Big D is a showdown against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love.

Dallas will head to Lincoln Financial Field to face off against the Eagles in the penultimate week of the season, and the status of star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who left the game against the Washington Commanders due to a concussion, is a major talking point leading up to kickoff.

So, will Jalen Hurts play against the Cowboys?

According to former Eagles star LeSean McCoy, Hurts will not be available and Kenny Pickett will get the start on Sunday afternoon.

"Jalen ain't playing, no," McCoy said when asked about his comments on The Facility on FS1. "Kenny Pickett is playing."

If Hurts is indeed out of action, that will even the playing field between the two teams.

The Eagles are still a virtual lock to win the NFC East, but Hurts' absence will certainly make things interesting over the final two weeks of the season.

