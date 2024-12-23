4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys didn't care about being eliminated from the playoffs. The team only cared about the objective at hand. The Cowboys made a massive statement with their 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
Here are four takeaways from the massive victory.
MORE: Brandon Aubrey's breakout season culminates in a record-breaking night
4. Big Time Rush
Cooper Rush is doing more than just enough for the Cowboys. The backup quarterback who was thrust into the spotlight after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury made his moment count in primetime. Rush threw two touchdown passes and zero interceptions in yet another great performance.
3. Pass Rush Dominance
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was running for his life all night long as the Cowboys stayed in the Tampa Bay backfield. Four different Cowboys recorded a sack, and the physicality of this defense made a difference in this game.
MORE: Cowboys' Carl Lawson serves up pancakes, runs through Tristan Wirfs
2. Lethal Weapon
The offense and the defense played great games, but Brandon Aubrey was the difference-maker in this game. Aubrey went 4-4 with his field goal attempts, the longest being from 58. Without Aubrey, this recap could be looking a lot different.
1. Believe In McCarthy
This team believes in its head coach. Fans may not like the idea, but it seems that Mike McCarthy's return will be more realistic in 2025. A strong finish to the 2024 campaign could very well save the job of the Super Bowl-winning coach.
