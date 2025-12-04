Dallas Cowboys elevate fan favorite pass rusher ahead of Week 14 vs Lions

Entering Week 14, the Dallas Cowboys are dealing with multiple injuries.

One of the players on their injury report is Jadeveon Clowney, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Clowney, who had his best game of the season with two sacks in Week 13, is said to be a game-time decision.

MORE: Cowboys legend believes NFC East is on the line this weekend

Dallas is protecting themselves, however, by elevating a fan favorite, Isaiah Land, for Thursday night.

The #Cowboys are elevating DE Isaiah Land from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game against the Lions. — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) December 4, 2025

Clowney, who was signed after Week 2, has been a solid veteran presence with 27 tackles and four sacks in nine games. He’s also been excellent at setting the edge in the run game.

If he is unable to play, Land might get his first chance to play for the Cowboys. Undrafted out of Florida A&M in 2023, Land was a favorite of former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. He showed promise in the preseason but never made the 53-man roster.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Cowboys wanted to keep him via the practice squad, but Land was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He played there for two seasons, recording seven tackles and one sack in 17 games.

Land signed back with the Cowboys this August and has been on the practice squad all season.

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott drops to pass with pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 4

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Ford Field

TV Channel: Prime Video

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 54.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie