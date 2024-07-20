Young Cowboys receiver gets lukewarm breakout prediction in 2024
Mike McCarthy took over play-calling for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and the results were exactly what he hoped for. The Cowboys went from 14th in the NFL with 3,736 yards through the air in 2022 to third last year with 4,397 yards.
If McCarthy wants to have similar success this year, he's going to need someone to take their game to the next level. Dallas released Michael Gallup this offseason and while he wasn't living up to his contract, he still had 418 yards on 34 receptions.
They also let Tony Pollard walk in free agency and despite being a running back, he was big in the passing game with 55 catches for 311 yards.
There weren't many additions to replace the outgoing talent, meaning an in-house candidate will have to take on a larger role and Matt Holder of Bleacher Report says that player could be Jalen Tolbert who is entering his third season in the NFL. Tolbert earning such praise should be good news for the Cowboys but Holder's prediction came with a lukewarm endorsement.
Someone within Dallas' receiving corps is destined to get a bigger role this season. It might as well be the former third-round pick.- Holder, Bleacher Report
Holder pointed out that Gallup and Pollard had 124 targets in 2023, which will have to go somewhere. It makes sense for Tolbert to be that guy but he's going to have competition. Rookie Ryan Flournoy has been turning heads during offseason workouts and Jalen Brooks took a step as well in his development.
Dallas also has KaVontae Turpin, who doesn't have the makings of a full-time WR3 but is a big play waiting to happen. Turpin is coming off a strong campaign with 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns plus another touchdown and 110 yards on 11 rushing attempts.
The Cowboys are likely to use a committee approach but someone does need to step up as the primary third receiver and hopefully Tolbert can be that guy.