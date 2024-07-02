Ranking NFC East Linebacker groups from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best linebacker groups in the division.
4. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' linebacker corps was abysmal last season, but they addressed this by signing former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Devin White. While White should help the struggling group, he isn't very reliable in pass coverage.
In addition to White, the Eagles have Nakobe Dean and fifth-round pick Jeremiah Trotter Jr. from Clemson. Both Dean and Trotter were fantastic in college but fell in the draft.
The Eagles will need one of them to step up and become a reliable starter to improve the overall performance of the linebacker unit.
3. New York Giants
If this list included outside linebackers (edge rushers), the Giants would top it with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will primarily serve as pass rushers. Despite this, the Giants still boast a solid linebacker corps with Bobby Okereke, Micah McFadden, and Isaiah Simmons.
These linebackers will be crucial to the Giants' 2024 campaign.
Okereke brings experience and reliability, McFadden has shown promise in his early career, and Simmons adds versatility and athleticism. If this group can exceed expectations, the Giants could have a dominant front seven moving forward.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' linebackers can potentially be the most improved position group on the team in 2024.
Loaded with young talents like Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, and Marist Liufau, there is a lot of promise in the linebacking corp. The team also brought in veteran Eric Kendricks to help them flourish in Zimmer's system.
Kendricks, one of the league's best inside linebackers in his nine-year career, spent seven seasons under the helm of current Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer.
1. Washington Commanders
The Commanders' current starters at linebacker are Bobby Wagner, Jamin Davis, and Frankie Luvu, contributing to a very strong front seven.
Wagner, at 34, is coming off a season in which he recorded his highest total tackles with 183. Davis has been an impactful player since being drafted in the first round in 2021, and Luvu has excelled as a run-stopper and pass-rusher in recent years for Carolina.
While the linebacking corps is expected to be excellent at stopping the run, they could struggle with defending the pass.