Former NFL WR calls out Micah Parsons amid Cowboys drama
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress is chiming in on the Dallas Cowboys drama between star edge rusher Micah Parsons and starting defensive back Malik Hooker.
The drama started when Hooker ripped Parsons for having a podcast during an appearance on Keyshawn Johnson’s All Facts No Brakes podcast.
“My advice for Micah would be: just know we’re all right and being where your feet are,” Hooker said. “Because if we’re at work, and the run game’s terrible, but you’re doing a podcast every week and you know the run game is terrible, then what are you really caring about? Are you caring about the crowd that ‘s watching your podcast? Or caring about the success of our team and the Super Bowl that we’re trying to reach?”
Parsons took to social media to respond to Hooker, before ultimately deleting his tweet.
The Cowboys All-Pro said he wished his teammate would have addressed him man-to-man, rather than taking the issue to a podcast and creating unnecessary headlines.
Now, Plaxico Burress is getting in on the drama.
Burress used his own podcast, Up On Game, to call out Parsons in his own way, saying this drama would have never happened in a structured locker room like the Steelers or Giants had.
"This would never happen in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. These things would never happen because everyone is their own leader," Burress said, as transcribed by Steelers on SI. "If you've got a problem with somebody, it's gonna get addressed.
"This is how we governed our football team. You got a problem with somebody, whatever they're doing, if they ain't out there giving effort that you think they should be playing with, we address you to your face like a grown man in Pittsburgh. That's the difference between playing in a locker room with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys."
Burress is spot on.
The Steelers tend to distance themselves from negative headlines and are a no-nonsense organization. When a player stirs up drama, they are promptly traded.
The Cowboys, however, seem to embrace the drama and that's why we are where we are at now.
Hopefully, Parsons and Hooker can put the beef behind them and get back on the same page before the start of the regular season. The last thing the Cowboys need is locker-room drama in the media throughout the year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —