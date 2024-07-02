Ranking the NFC East interior defensive lines from worst to first
The NFC East is arguably the best divisional in football. It has won the most Super Bowls and has had at least two teams in the playoffs in the last three seasons.
The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders are again gearing up for an exciting 2024 campaign.
As training camp approaches, we will rank each position group in the NFC East, continuing with the best interior defensive lines in the division.
4. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys' interior defensive line is arguably the weakest position group on the team, especially after doing very little to address it during the offseason.
Osa Odighizuwa headlines the group and is a more-than-capable starter; however, he will need help if the Cowboys are to see any improvements in 2024. That all starts with 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith, who failed to make an impact in his rookie year.
Smith should have more power going into next season after getting back to the weight he was at when he dominated in college.
MORE: Which Dallas Cowboys player has the most to prove in 2024?
3. New York Giants
Giants fans did not have much to be happy about last season, but having Dexter Lawrence on the team certainly lessened the blow. Lawrence is a one-man wrecking crew inside, and he has made his way to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons.
The Giants also have depth with veteran Jordan Phillips and some late-round draft picks in recent seasons. Heading into 2024, the Giants' defense could help them win some games with the three-headed monster of Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles have one of the best interior defensive lines in football in terms of potential, with Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter leading the way. Davis has shown flashes in his first two seasons but has not yet reached the level many expected after his dominant college career.
Carter had a standout rookie season for a defensive tackle, posting six sacks and eight tackles for loss.
With Fletcher Cox's retirement, both defensive tackles should see an increased workload. It will be interesting to see how this duo performs starting alongside one another.
1. Washington Commanders
The Commanders' interior defensive line has been a bright spot on the team for a while now, with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen leading the way.
The team also added rookie Jer'Zhan Newton in the second round despite many projecting him as a first-round talent. The Commanders have a real case for having the best interior defensive line in the NFL, but it is rarely discussed because it hasn't been associated with team wins.