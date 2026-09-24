The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off their first win of the season after defeating the Washington Commanders at home in Week 2. This week, they're considered the home team, but they won't be playing in Texas.

Instead, the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens will square off in Rio de Janeiro as part of the NFL International Series. The Ravens pose a serious threat as a team that can dominate on the ground, whereas the Cowboys have been unable to stop the run to start the season.

That doesn't mean Dallas can't pull off the win. They have the talent to go toe-to-toe with anyone, and they can walk out of Brazil with a 2-1 record, especially if these three bold predictions come true.

Cowboys hold Derrick Henry to under 75 yards rushing

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Derrick Henry went off in Week 1, with 144 yards and three touchdowns. That reminded everyone why he's King Henry, but then in Week 2, the New Orleans Saints slowed him down. Henry still averaged 4.2 yards per attempt, but finished with just 68 yards on 16 attempts.

The Cowboys enter this one full of questions about their defense. With Christian Parker entering his third game as defensive coordinator, look for the light bulb to begin coming on. This first bold prediction has him and his defense holding Henry to fewer than 75 yards, which would be a huge win for this much-maligned unit.

Javonte Williams gets back on track, runs for 100-plus yards

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams went off with 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first season with the Cowboys, but has just 71 yards and a touchdown through two games in 2026. Williams was a focal point of the offense last year, but has yet to take off during his second season with the franchise.

This weekend will be a tough test for Williams, since the Ravens have given up just 167 yards on the ground through two games. That's why this prediction might be rather bold, but look for Williams to break out and lead the Dallas offense with his first 100-yard game of the season.

George Pickens explodes for 150 yards, 2 TDs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after catching a pass against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens led the Cowboys in receptions (93), receiving yardage (1,429 yards), and receiving touchdowns (9). This year, he has just nine catches for 68 yards, but that doesn't mean he's been impactful. Pickens has been drawing a lot of attention, which has left CeeDee Lamb in some favorable matchups, and he's taken advantage.

Lamb enters this one with 13 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns. His performance has been so dominant that the Ravens will need to devote more attention to him than the past two opponents have. In this final prediction, that is a gift for Pickens, who explodes with 150 yards and two touchdown receptions.

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