Dallas Cowboys' Rio de Janeiro Travel Schedule For Week 3 vs Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys will be hopping aboard their jet to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, later this week, to finalize preparations for a historic Week 3 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas, which is the designated home team, will be taking on the Ravens at the iconic Maracanã Stadium, officially known as Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, in the first-ever NFL game held in Rio. The trip adds to the Cowboys' lengthy travel schedule for the 2026 season, which ranks as the fourth-most miles traveled in the league.

The Cowboys travel a total of 27,980 air miles this season, with the round trip to Rio de Janeiro taking up more than 33 percent of the travel schedule. The international travel will total 10,468 miles round trip.

International travel became a talking point around the league after the Los Angeles Rams fell flat in the season opener in Australia after traveling 24 hours before the game. And while the trip to Brazil doesn't present the same travel challenges, the Cowboys still will need to account for jet lag.

A bus for the Dallas Cowboys is parked outside the Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso, Texas | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 3 will mark the Cowboys' first regular-season International Series game since 2014, when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London,

A non-stop flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Rio de Janeiro–Galeão International Airport (GIG) takes just over 10 hours, so the Cowboys will begin their travel on Thursday night.

Dallas Cowboys' Travel Schedule For Week 3

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys kicked off the week of practice on Tuesday evening with a light practice at The Star in Frisco. They'll continue to prepare for this weekend's game in Frisco on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, before jetting off to Rio de Janeiro on Thursday night at around 8:00 p.m. local time.

Dallas will land in Rio de Janeiro on Friday morning before holding a light practice at the training facility of the Brazilian soccer club CR Flamengo.

On Saturday, the Cowboys will be walking through the iconic Maracanã Stadium to get a feel for the venue before gearing up for the game the following day, with kickoff scheduled for 5:25 p.m. local time (4:25 p.m. ET/3:25 p.m. CT).

Shortly after Sunday evening's game, the Cowboys will hop back on the team plane and fly back to Fort Worth, landing on Monday morning.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas will then regroup and gear up for another week of practice before heading to Houston for Week 4 against the Texans.

It's going to be an eventful few weeks, so let's hope the team can keep it all together.

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