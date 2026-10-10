3 Dallas Cowboys Who Should Be Traded After Brutal NFL Week 5 Loss

Week 5 was brutal for the Dallas Cowboys. They entered the game heavily-favored against the 0-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were starting an undrafted free agent at quarterback.

Jalon Daniels, who struggled in his first start against the Green Bay Packers, was sharp against the Cowboys and had no issues with the short week. That loss was frustrating, and it should serve as a harsh reality check.

Despite spending the offseason re-tooling their defense, that side of the ball is actually worse this year than it was last.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A second-round pick in 2023, Luke Schoonmaker has faded from the team's plans this year. He has just three receptions for 30 yards and his time in Dallas is coming to a close.

He wouldn't bring much in a trade, but he's a free agent in 2027 and is unlikely to return. Getting a late-round pick from a team looking for a young tight end could be a win for the Cowboys, but would also be a positive for Schoonmaker. He's shown flashes in the passing game and could benefit from a change of scenery.

James Houston, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James Houston was a breakout star for the Cowboys in 2026, recording 35 tackles and 5.5 sacks while appearing in all 17 games. This year, he's been inactive for two of the five games and has just two total tackles. Houston is a pass-rushing specialist and Dallas could get a Day 3 pick from a team who needs a rotational EDGE.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't a move that will happen just yet, but if the Cowboys continue to struggle, they have to look at players who will no longer be with them in 2027 as trade targets. That's why George Pickens is a name to keep an eye on.

Pickens showed everyone on Thursday night that he's still a difference-maker, with nine receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. Even so, it's still difficult to see Pickens coming back in 2027. There was a time when the Cowboys seemed as though they could extend Pickens, but after trading for Joey Porter Jr., they have another high-profile free agent who will be the focus in the coming offseason.

Losing Pickens would be tough, but the Cowboys could get a decent pick from a team in need of help at wide receiver and Ryan Flournoy has proven more than capable of being the team's WR2 opposite CeeDee Lamb.

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