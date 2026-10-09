George Pickens Defends Helmet-Slamming Moment in Cowboys' Loss to Bucs

The Dallas Cowboys suffered one of the franchise's more embarrassing losses in recent memory on Thursday night at AT&T Stadium, falling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 24-16 defeat. Led by undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, Tampa Bay picked up its first win of the season by handling Dallas in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated.

But on a night filled with an unprecedented amount of frustration, even for the Cowboys' standards, no one was more visbily upset than star wide receiver George Pickens.

The Amazon Prime broadcast captured a slow-mo shot of Pickens slamming his helmet into the turf, an image that perfectly captured the mood of every Cowboys player, coach and fan in the building.

George Pickens: "I Knew It Was Over"

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with NFL reporter Josina Anderson after the game, Pickens explained the visible frustration that ensued once he realizes Dallas' hopes of a late comeback were over.

Here's the clip of Pickens slamming his helmet:

George Pickens ready to CRASHOUT 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zzaTyUGGRU — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 9, 2026

"I feel like everybody was the same way," Pickens said. "Just disappointed, me most definitely because I'm definitely one of the biggest competitors. So as soon as I seen them intercept the ball, I knew the Bucs was gonna try to run the clock out. That's kind of what they did to start the game. We didn't get the ball into the second quarter, like the third to the second quarter, so I kind of knew they were gonna do that. So my frustration was just, I knew it was over, and I just hate that we had no more time on the clock."

No one is blaming Pickens for the mini outburst. He's also not apologizing for it either, which is understandable given how embarrassing the loss was. Pickens wear his emotions on his sleeve. Cowboys fans should want players that want to win as bad as he does.

While there's little doubt that Pickens and the Cowboys respect every opponent, he didn't sugercoat the fact that it was a game Dallas was supposed to win. As a result, the loss was even more frustrating.

"I feel like we were ready to go. I just feel like you gotta win the games that you're supposed to win," he said. "So whether that's extra detail, or if you are ready to go, then having detail on top of your enthusiasm, on top of your energy, just as if we were playing the Chiefs. And I feel like those couple components of the game of football should be every game. And if you do that every game, then we probably won't have to worry about this."

George Pickens Did Everything He Could to Keep Dallas Alive

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a night where CeeDee Lamb found no rhythm before suffering a quad bruise, Pickens stepped up and delivered his best performance of the season thus far.

He finished with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. His late touchdown helped cut it to a one-possession game after making some key catches while Dallas was in hurry-up mode.

The 13 targets tied his career-high total as a Cowboy while the 130 yards marked his sixth 100-yard receiving game since the beginning of last season.

Perhaps, like last year, Pickens is starting to catch fire after building momentum during the first few weeks of the season.

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