4 Free Agents Dallas Cowboys Should Sign Ahead of Minicamp

After the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys roster looks much more complete.

Not only did they fill needs at safety, EDGE, and offensive tackle with their selections, but they also traded for linebacker Dee Winters. They now have much more confidence in their team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

This doesn't mean they shouldn't add more depth. Instead, the Cowboys should be looking for more competition and these four veterans could be exactly what they need.

Bobby Wagner, LB

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Winters gives the Cowboys a much-needed starter at inside linebacker, but there are still concerns. Not only is Dallas short on depth, but they haven't been able to depend on DeMarvion Overshown. While Overshown is immensely talented, he's played in just 19 games since being selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

For that reason, bringing in Bobby Wagner, as Cowboys On SI's Zach Dimmit suggests, makes plenty of sense. Wagner will be 36 when the regular season starts, but he's still an effective player. Just this past season, he recorded 162 tackles and 4.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders. Wagner could help players such as Jaishawn Barham learn the ropes at the NFL level and would give them plenty of options to move players such as Overshown around, capitalizing on his athletic ability.

Nick Chubb, RB

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams proved to be the steal of free agency in 2025, rushing for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. The problem was that there was no one who could consistently give Williams a rest. He ended up with 287 touches, and had some shoulder issues at the end of the year.

To keep from wearing him down in 2026, the Cowboys need a better option at RB2. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has urged their younger backs to step up, but adding a veteran for insurance would be wise. That's where Nick Chubb comes in.

The former Cleveland Browns star bounced back from multiple injuries and had a decent season in 2025 with the Houston Texans. Chubb ran for 506 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt. He could be the perfect complement for Williams, while giving players such as Jaydon Blue the pressure needed to improve.

Joey Bosa, EDGE

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dallas has much more faith in their pass rushers this season thanks to the addition of Rashan Gary and first-round pick Malachi Lawrence. They also have second-year EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, who showed promise as a rookie in 2025.

That said, they still don't have enough proven firepower, which is why they should consider a third-down specialist such as Joey Bosa. The former No. 3 overall pick in 2016 was once among the best pass rushers in the NFL. This past season, he played for the Buffalo Bills and had 29 tackles and five sacks, and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

Bosa isn't the player he once was, but as SI's Mike Kadlick says, he can still find the football. The Dallas defense struggled to create turnovers in 2025, so getting someone who can put the ball on the ground could be the difference-maker they need.

Zach Ertz, TE

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz runs against the Green Bay Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A torn ACL in Week 14 ended the season for Zach Ertz, but the veteran is ready to come back for another year. Ertz, who will be 36 this coming season, spoke to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer about his injury, saying "I don't want it to be the last play that I have."

Despite his age, Ertz still had 50 receptions for 504 yards with four touchdowns in 13 games before his injury. He would be an ideal TE2 behind Jake Ferguson, and playing in a high-octane offense like the one in Dallas could be exactly what he needs to put together a much better "last play."

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