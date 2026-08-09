Malachi Lawrence Finally Making Some Noise After Quiet Start to Cowboys Training Camp

We've seen a few Dallas Cowboys rookies stand out during the first few weeks of training camp, including Jaishawn Barham and Caleb Downs, but we haven't heard much about Malachi Lawrence.

While that's not totally surprising for a rookie, it is at least a bit concerning with the Cowboys depending on Lawrence for some semblance of a role at edge rusher behind Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku during a season in which the Cowboys desperately need to play much better on defense.

However, Lawrence turned up the heat during the Cowboys' latest practice of training camp on Saturday, when he was highlighted as one of the team's biggest standouts by Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com.

Eatman notes that Lawrence broke through for some pressures and also batted down a pass.

"While it has been somewhat of a slower start of Malachi Lawrence, especially considering Caleb Downs and Jaishawn Barham have been so good here at camp, the rookie pass-rusher had a nice day off the edge, getting through to the quarterback on several occasions," Eatman wrote. "He also batted down a pass in team drills, showing his length and quickness."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said before practice that he is seeing Lawrence "getting better" each passing day and noted the obstacle the rookie is facing in a new defense in Year 1.

""He's getting better. The big thing with Malachi is, smaller school (UCF), the first step speed and agility, it still flashes," Schotty said, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "But he's learning how to play a different defense. A few of these guys have played in a Saban-type defense, which has ties to our 3-4, gap-and-a-half, fallback, all of that stuff, Malachi really hasn't [been in that]. Every day is a little different for him."

Schottenheimer does see flashes of the traits that helped Lawrence become a first-round pick back in April.

"I love his first step quickness and I love the way he's setting the edge," Schottenheimer added. "I think he's going to be a guy that we're going to watch where he doesn't make the big leaps, like Caleb [Downs] where he just jumps off, but Malachi is a guy I see getting better steadily every single day. You do that over the 4, 5, 6 weeks, and I think he'll be ready to go come the regular season."

As of right now, the expectation is Lawrence will get some reps in the preseason, which will further aid in his development before the regular season.

Malachi Lawrence's 2026 outlook

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best-case scenario for Lawrence right now is to be the No. 3 edge rusher behind Gary and Ezeiruaku. But he could end up a bit further down the depth chart depending on how he looks over the course of the rest of training camp and the preseason.

Lawrence has competition for that No. 3 spot, with both Sam Williams and James Houston looming.

We also know the Cowboys have been hinting at making another move, which could very well come at edge rusher. Depending on who they add, that could push Lawrence further down the depth chart.