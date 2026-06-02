Nick Herbig Extension Could Open Door For Cowboys To Make Alex Highsmith Trade

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that the Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension with ascending pass-rusher Nick Herbig. It’s a well-deserved deal for Herbig, who recorded 7.5 sacks in 2025.

It could also open the door for the Dallas Cowboys to add another veteran pass rusher via trade.

Pittsburgh now has three outside linebackers playing on big-money contracts. T.J. Watt signed a three-year, $123 million deal in 2025, keeping him with the Steelers through 2028. There’s also Alex Highsmith, who signed a four-year, $68 million extension in 2023, which runs through the 2027 season. While he has the most affordable deal, his would be the easiest to move should the Steelers be interested in giving Herbig more snaps.

Cowboys should have interest in Alex Highsmith

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith takes the field against the Buffalo Bills. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Highsmith currently has a cap hit of $20 million and the Steelers aren’t exactly flush with space. They could save $14.5 million by moving Highsmith.

Dallas currently has just over $8 million in space available, but could find a way to fit Highsmith in by either restructuring Quinnen Williams’ deal (the preferred method) or getting an extension done with Highsmith.

As for what Highsmith would bring to the table, he’s a well-rounded EDGE who recorded 50 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 13 games this past season. He was one of the most efficient players at his position finishing 13th with an overall PFF grade of 82.9 and was 16th in pass rushing at 79.6 and fourth in run defense at 82.1.

At 28 years old, Highsmith still has plenty left in the tank, meaning it wouldn’t be a bad move at all for Dallas to work out a longer deal should they make a move.

Would Alex Highsmith be a progress stopper?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The one concern with making such a trade would be whether the Cowboys believed Highsmith would be a progress stopper for players such as Malachi Lawrence and Donovan Ezeiruaku. While that’s a legitimate question, this isn’t a team that can afford to build a roster around hope.

Instead of going into this season with unproven players, the Cowboys need as many game-changers as they can get. With an elite offense, and Dak Prescott’s window quickly shrinking, the Cowboys need to take a page out the Rams book, as I wrote on Monday, and actually go “all-in.”

A defense that was among the worst in franchise history simply can’t worry about adding too many good players.

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