3 Teams To Watch In Potential George Pickens-Cowboys Draft Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are making a notable move that could signal big things ahead in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Per multiple reports, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has agreed to sign his franchise tag with Dallas for next season, meaning he will be playing on a one-year, $27.3 million, fully guaranteed deal in 2026 before entering contract negotiations with the Cowboys next offseason.

However, signing the tag now opens up the possibility for Pickens to be traded. The timing of the news is interesting, as it comes right before the draft where Dallas could now use both Pickens and two first-round picks as ammo in a potential deal.

Though teams will certainly be interesting in Pickens, it remains to be seen if a deal is even of interest for the Cowboys. That said, here are some teams to potentially watch that could try to approach Dallas with a desirable offer knowing that Pickens could be available.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson practices before the game at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Ravens know that the Super Bowl window with Lamar Jackson could be closing. Acquiring a No. 1 wide receiver like Pickens would give Baltimore a star at a position it has lacked at the past few seasons. A Pickens and Zay Flowers combo at wideout would be a major upgrade for a team that's entering its first season under new head coach Jesse Minter.

Baltimore holds the No. 14 overall pick and could combine that with a talented defensive player to create the start of a potential package for Pickens. The

Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to not point to the Raiders as a potential possibility for a Pickens trade for multiple reasons.

Las Vegas will select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but he will be arriving to a team without a true No. 1 wide receiver to build around. Pickens would fill that void in a major way. If you're the Raiders, it makes sense to add a star wideout that will help make up for any shortcomings or adversity your rookie quarterback gets faced with.

The Raiders could make things easy for Dallas by including Maxx Crosby in a potential deal, but that will probably have to be a given if the Cowboys are to entertain anything with Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New England Patriots

New England has made headlines in recent days about potentially acquiring Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, but with Pickens in position to become available, perhaps the Patriots shift attention to a different star pass catcher for quarterback Drake Maye.

Brown is still just 28 years old, but could be nearing the end of his prime. Going a bit younger with a player like Pickens who is coming off of the best season of his career might be a better option for the Patriots, making it logical to include them as a potential team to watch.

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