Last-Minute 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Mock Draft For Round 1

The 2026 NFL draft is just a couple of hours from kicking off, and the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be on the clock early with their first pick coming at No. 12. Of course, they could go earlier if they decide to trade up, which is something to keep an eye on.

If they do stay put with each of their picks, the Cowboys can still find quality starters. That said, here’s one final look at which players they could select with our last-minute mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 12: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As early as this morning, I had Miami defensive end Rueben Bains Jr. as the pick at No. 12. He fits what they need, and there was a chance that he could slide to the Cowboys because of his measurables. While Bains would be an excellent pick, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has become the hot name with just a couple of hours left before the draft.

Jonah Tuls even said Downs is the betting favorite to land in Dallas, slightly ahead of Bains and Downs’ teammate, Sonny Styles.

Selecting Downs would be a change in tradition for the Cowboys, who haven’t selected a safety in the first round since Roy Williams out of Oklahoma in 2002. Downs would be well worth the investment, however.

The Ohio State product is a chess piece who can play both safety positions as well as in the slot. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, he has 257 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and six interceptions.

Even more impressive than his play was the maturity and intelligence he showed during meetings at the NFL Combine. Downs has shown he can be an extension of the defensive coordinator on the field, making him an ideal pick to help Christian Parker install his new scheme.

Round 1, Pick 20: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez drops into coverage during the game against the Cougars. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The second pick in the opening round for the Cowboys remains unchanged from the earlier mock, with Dallas taking Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Not only does Rodriguez fill their most pressing need, but he’s a turnover waiting to happen.

In 2025, Rodriguez had four interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Turnovers were incredibly rare for the Cowboys in 2025, making Rodriguez’ ability to take the ball away his most appealing attribute.

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