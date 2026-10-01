4 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans in Week 4

After a disheartening loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys are now focused on their in-state rival. The Cowboys will be on the road against the Houston Texans, a team that's off to a slow start.

Houston enters this game with a record of 0-3, which is surprising considering they have had double-digit wins and a playoff berth in each of the past three seasons. That doesn't mean it will be easy for Dallas, however. The Texans are still a dangerous team, and now they're a desperate team as well.

Still, the Cowboys have a chance to get a win and improve to 2-2, which would put them right back into the NFC East race. Winning won't be easy, but it becomes far more plausible if these four bold predictions come true.

Donovan Ezeiruaku records two sacks, forces fumble

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates with defensive tackle Kenny Clark. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eventually, someone is going to break through on the Dallas defense and begin to record some sacks. Donovan Ezeiruaku, who has an interesting matchup in Aireontae Ersery, who has a 75.8 grade in pass protection, according to PFF. While that's the 17th-highest grade at the position, Ersery has surrendered 11 pressures and three sacks.

In three games, C.J. Stroud has been under duress, with 10 sacks on the year. That's why Ezeiruaku finally breaks through in this prediction and records two sacks, one of which leads to a fumble.

Texans prevented from sacking Dak Prescott

This is definitely bold, considering the Texans have Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, but the Cowboys have done a great job protecting Dak Prescott this season. Left tackle Tyler Guyton has been improving by the snap and while Terence Steele is still a concern, Prescott has been sacked just three times this year. Look for him to stay clean again, escaping this one without being sacked, something that's sure to frustrate Houston's defense.

DaRon Bland records his first interception of the year

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland runs out onto the field before the game against the Ravens. | REUTERS

DaRon Bland has recorded just one interception since his breakout campaign in 2023, which saw him record five picks. C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception this year. Something eventually has to give on both sides and this bold prediction has Bland recording his first interception of the season.

Dallas is dangerously thin in the secondary and Bland is the veteran leader of the bunch. This will be his opportunity to prove he's still the player who signed a lucrative extension one year ago and help his defense get through this tough spell.

George Pickens has first 100-yard game of 2026

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens reacts during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | REUTERS

Through three games, George Pickens continues to see his numbers increase. He had three catches for 28 yards in Week 1, followed by six receptions for 40 yards in Week 2. He then had seven catches for 82 yards against the Ravens in Week 3.

Following that trend, Pickens is set for another leap as he prepares to face a Houston defense that has been uncharacteristically bad against the pass this year. The Texans have surrendered 716 yards (26th in the league) and Pickens takes advantage by recording his first 100-yard outing of the year.

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