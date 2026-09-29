How Dallas Cowboys Stack Up In NFC East After Week 3 Gut-Punch In Rio

Week 3 was a wild one full of upsets and surprises. Dallas Cowboys fans went through some pain of their own with Dallas losing in spectacular fashion against the Baltimore Ravens.

While they lost a game they should have won, the Washington Commanders somehow knocked off the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, despite Marcus Mariota starting. The New York Giants also won, in a 12-7 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

The surprises weren’t done on Sunday, either. The Philadelphia Eagles faced the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and the Bears were down to their third-string quarterback, Case Keenum. That didn’t matter as they won easily, 27-7. With all those games settled, let’s check out how the NFC East stacks up entering Week 4.

4. Washington Commanders (1-2)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders are in last place in the NFC East, and they’re the only team without a win in the division. They lost to the Eagles in the opener and to Dallas in Week 2. With Jayden Daniels injured, it felt like time to bury them, but their shocking win over Seattle gave them new life.

They travel to London this week to take on the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts and another win would put them right back in the mix despite the slow start.

3. Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to Baltimore is going to sting for a while, but it was a reminder that Dallas can contend with anyone. They just have to learn how to stop the self-inflicted wounds (something we have been hearing for years, unfortunately).

They have a chance to turn things around with the 0-3 Houston Texans up next followed by a showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following Thursday. Tampa will be without Baker Mayfield, which means the Cowboys have a chance to make a statement with two wins in a short period of time. The question is whether they have the mental toughness to pull that off.

2. New York Giants (2-1)

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo carries the ball during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York made a statement in Week 1 by defeating Dallas, but then lost Jaxson Dart in Week 2. They traded for J.J. McCarthy, but that feels like a downgrade from Jameis Winston. Sure, Winston throws to the wrong team a lot, but at least he’s exciting.

Their win over the Titans keeps them in second place and Cam Skattebo is a powerhouse. That said, they also lost Brian Burns and might be looking ahead to 2027 before long.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (2-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia was cruising with a 2-0 start but was shocked by Chicago on Monday night. Jalen Hurts continues to be a roller coaster quarterback. One week he looks fantastic and the next, he struggles to find any rhythm.

The Eagles remain the favorites in the East, but their showing on Monday proves that Dallas isn’t out of it, even with their disappointing start.

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