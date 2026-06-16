4 Dallas Cowboys on the Roster Bubble Entering Mandatory Minicamp

Tuesday is the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Dallas Cowboys, but one of their biggest questions was already answered the day before. On Monday, wide receiver George Pickens arrived for his first physical of the offseason, ending speculation about his appearance at camp.

With Pickens seemingly ready to play on the one-year franchise tag, the drama should be at a minimum this year for the Cowboys. A lack of drama, however, doesn't mean there won't be plenty of interest. Instead, it will be all about roster positioning, which includes keeping an eye on these four players who enter minicamp on the roster bubble.

Jonathan Mingo, Wide Receiver

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

During the 2024 season, Jerry Jones bragged about making a great addition to the Cowboys' receiving corps, and that wound up being Jonathan Mingo. A second-round pick in 2023, Mingo showed flashes during his rookie season, but the Carolina Panthers were ready to move on during his second season.

Jones sent a fourth-round pick to the Panthers for Mingo, a move that was heavily criticized. Entering 2026, the move looks even worse now. Mingo has appeared in 14 games with Dallas, recording just six receptions for 71 yards.

Mingo was playing well during training camp last year, but a knee injury derailed that progress. Now, he heads into year four and has already taken a pay cut to stay with the team, but he could very well be cut ahead of Week 1 if he doesn't prove to be a vastly improved player.

Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs after a catch during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

For the most part, the Cowboys have been very good in the NFL draft. This year was a great example as they landed multiple players who could develop into long-term starters. That doesn't mean they always get it right though.

2023 is a perfect example of this as the Cowboys struck out on multiple picks, including their first two. In Round 1, they selected Michigan's Mazi Smith, who they already traded away. In the second round, they took Smith's teammate, Luke Schoonmaker.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end was expected to challenge for a starting job but he has yet to develop into a consistent weapon. Schoonmaker is coming off a season with just 14 receptions and could be in danger of losing his spot with Brevyn Spann-Ford and Michael Trigg giving the Cowboys a couple of talented backup options behind Jake Ferguson.

Malik Davis, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after running for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Malik Davis came out of nowhere to become the RB2 last season, recording 250 yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts. He surpassed rookie Jaydon Blue for that role, with the fifth-round pick failing to earn the trust of Brian Schottenheimer.

Entering his sophomore season, Blue is taking ownership of his shortcomings in 2025 and has been standing out during offseason workouts. His explosiveness and receiving ability make him an ideal change-of-pace back behind Williams, and if he continues to play well, Davis could be on the bubble.

Marist Liufau, Outside Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau on the field against the Los Angeles Rams. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Marist Liufau showed a lot of promise as a rookie, recording 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Then in 2025, he spent most of the season on the bench as former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus apparently didn't see him as a trusted option.

Christian Parker takes over as the defensive coordinator now, and he has a major change in store for Liufau. Despite the Cowboys being thin at inside linebacker, Parker plans on moving Liufau to the outside linebacker position. Playing on the edge is new for Liufau, but Parker sees something in his play style that could click.

That said, Liufau could be buried on the depth chart. Dallas doesn't have a superstar pass rusher, but they have several who can play. Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Malachi Lawrence are the primary options. Behind them, the Cowboys have Sam Williams and James Houston, which means Liufau has to learn quickly to stick with the franchise.

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