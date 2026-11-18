At 4-6, it’s hard to find too much to get excited about with the Dallas Cowboys. They entered the 2026 season with renewed hope after re-tooling their defensive roster and brought in an ascending talent at defensive coordinator in Christian Parker.

Through 10 games, their defense hasn’t been good at all and Parker is feeling his seat warm up in a hurry. Even with the struggles on defense, the Cowboys still have a shot at the NFC East. That’s surprising given their shortcomings among the coaching staff, which includes head coach Brian Schottenheimer who has been guilty of building a boring and predictable game plan.

The fact that they’ve won four games and remain alive in the division is a testament to the talent they have. Here we give some credit to that talent by identifying the midseason MVP for the Cowboys.

Who has been the Cowboys MVP thus far?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacts against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Week 11, the Cowboys have one player who has stood out as their most reliable. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is in the midst of another spectacular season and should cross the 1,000-yard mark this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. Doing so would mark the sixth consecutive season that Lamb has surpassed that mark.

With nine games left to play, Lamb already has 77 receptions for 976 yards and eight touchdowns. Lamb has consistently produced, but also proved he can completely take over a game when necessary.

He did so during their Week 4 win over the Houston Texans when he hauled in 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. In Week 9, he had 195 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions, although he was only focused on his lost fumble afterward, vowing to be better going forward.

Who deserves mention as MVP candidates?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As good as Lamb has been, he’s not the only player who deserves praise for their individual performance. Two players who have put together excellent seasons and deserve praise are defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Williams has been the most reliable player on defense, currently sitting second on the team with 46 tackles. He also leads the Cowboys with six sacks and has 15 tackles for loss.

Also worthy of mention is Dak Prescott. The star quarterback is playing under immense pressure as the defense is surrendering nearly 30 points per game. Prescott also doesn’t have consistent help from the run game, yet has 2,724 yards and a 21-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Without these three players, it’s frightening to think how poor the record in Dallas would be.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —