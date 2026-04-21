Biggest NFL Draft Steals & Busts of Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys Era

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for what could be one of the most important NFL Drafts for the franchise in recent memory. With two first-round picks in this year's draft, the Cowboys have an opportunity to change the direction of the franchise.

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons and fielding a putrid defense, Dallas cannot afford to miss.

In the past, owner and general manager Jerry Jones has had some epic picks, but also some major failures, that set the franchise back for years, which is the type of result Dallas will look to avoid in 2026.

Let's take a look back at some of the highs and the lows.

Jerry Jones' Biggest Draft Steals

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Emmitt Smith, RB, 1990 (Round 1, No. 17 overall): It may be hard to consider a first-round pick a "steal," but when they go on to help your team win three Super Bowls and become the NFL's all-time leading rusher, you can't argue his placement on the list. To add to the lore of the Emmitt Smith selection, the Cowboys used the Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick from the iconic Herschel Walker trade to swap spots with the Pittsburgh Steelers and trade up to land Smith.

Larry Allen, OG, 1994 (Round 2, No. 46 overall): It's not often that you land a Hall of Famer and one of the most dominant players at his position in league history in Round 2, which is why Allen will always be remembered as one of the team's best picks.

Jay Ratliff, NT, 2005 (Round 7, No. 224 overall): After being selected in the final round of the 2005 NFL Draft, Ratliff spent eight seasons with the Cowboys. He was a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler.

Honorable Mention - Dak Prescott, QB, 2016 (Round 4, No. 135 overall): Dak Prescott's story is still being written, but he immediately showed that he would be the Cowboys quarterback of the future. Prescott, a four-time Pro Bowler, set NFL records for highest passer rating by a rookie QB (104.9) and most wins in a season by a rookie QB (13).

It would be great to see Prescott come away with a Super Bowl ring before calling it a career, and hopefully that time will come in Dallas.

Jerry Jones' Biggest Draft Busts

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Taco Charlton, DE, 2017 (Round 1, No. 28 Overall): Charlton struggled to find his footing in the NFL and started only seven games in two years with Dallas. Charlton's final season in Dallas came to an end after he was a healthy scratch for the first two games before being cut. Charlton reportedly had issues with the defensive coaching staff, and couldn't hold his job despite Randy Gregory and Robert Quinn being suspended, and injuries to DeMarcus Lawrence and Tyrone Crawford.

Quincy Carter, QB, 2001 (Round 2, No. 53 overall): Carter was selected as the hopeful replacement for Troy Aikman, but that time never came. The move was immediately viewed as a reach, that proved to be the case. He highlighted a dark time in a run of quarterbacks for Dallas, throwing for 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions in 31 starts.

Morris Claiborne, CB, 2012 (Round 1, No. 6 overall): Dallas traded up for Claiborne in the 2012 draft. Unfortunately, despite being a top 10 pick, Claiborne never played in a full season, and his career in Dallas was marred by injuries. He recorded four interceptions in five years.

Honorable Mention - Bobby Carpenter, LB (Round 1, No. 18 overall): Carpenter was expected to be an anchor for the Cowboys' linebacking corps, but he never developed into a consistent starter. Throughout his career in Dallas, Carpenter started only three games.

As you can see by the Cowboys' draft misses outside of Carter, they are positions that the Cowboys have struggled to figure out to this day. Dallas enters the 2026 NFL Draft with major holes at linebacker, cornerback, and defensive end, so if those positions are addressed early, let's hope it comes with better results.

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