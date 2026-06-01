Jerry Jones Could Learn From Rams' Les Snead To Truly Push Cowboys All-In

Dallas Cowboys fans will never forget the promise of the 2024 offseason. Following three consecutive 12-win campaigns, Jones declared the Cowboys were “all-in.”

For most of us, that seemed to mean he was going to spend big in free agency and maybe even pursue some blockbuster trades. None of that happened, however, as the Cowboys had one of the least active free agency periods in franchise history.

They also dragged out contract talks with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, while signing Ezekiel Elliott to be their lead back following a down season with the New England Patriots. As if all that wasn’t enough, Jones refused to extend head coach Mike McCarthy, making him a lame-duck coach with a subpar roster.

Unsurprisingly, the Cowboys went 7-10 and McCarthy was fired. Jones has since been more active in the offseason, especially this year, although he had no choice due to the ineptitude of their defense. Still, he has yet to make an “all-in” move.

As for Les Snead, the general manager of the Los Angeles Rams, he has been the king of the “all-in” move and struck gold once again on Monday. In exchange for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft considerations, Snead added two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Now, at first glance that’s a massive haul the Rams surrendered, and Jones would surely point that out if questioned why he didn’t make such a move (well, he could also say they didn’t have an edge rusher the caliber of Verse, but that’s beside the point). Looking at the big picture, however, Snead’s logic makes perfect sense.

Les Snead again proves he’s all-in

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles has a small window to win it all, with Matthew Stafford recently turning 38. He’s still playing at an elite level, but they know the clock is ticking. That’s why they gave up Verse, who is a good player and a potential late first-round pick, for a guy who is the absolute best defender in the game today.

Five years from now, Verse could very well be one of the top pass rushers in the game and Garrett might be done playing. That’s not the point of an “all-in” move though. The point is to win now and for a team that went to the NFC Championship Game last year, they believe Garrett can make that happen.

The Browns, who don’t have an established quarterback, are building for the future, as they should be. Dallas should be closer to the Rams situation thanks to the presence of Dak Prescott, but Jones seems to be operating more akin to Cleveland, as if they’re not dangerously close to missing out on Prescott’s window.

Jerry Jones doesn’t operate on the “all-in” approach

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If he were to defend himself, Jones would surely point to the fact that Dallas made moves this offseason and got excellent value in their trade for Rashan Gary, which is something Cowboys On SI’s Josh Sanchez believes. For the Rams, they can point out that they didn’t stop by shoring up one need, since they also added Trent McDuffie in a trade while the Cowboys turned to the draft after a couple of moves.

This isn’t the first time Snead has been willing to trade away picks for proven veteran players, something he has been consistently doing since 2018.

That’s why one GM who claims to be “all-in” is still in the midst of a 30-year drought while the other is on the cusp of winning a second title since 2021.

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