Cowboys Nation Roasts Ian Rapoport For Misrepresenting 'Proactive' Jerry Jones

If there is one thing anyone who follows the Dallas Cowboys knows, it's that Jerry Jones loves to drag his feet when it comes to negotiating with the team's superstar players. That's why comments from NFL insider Ian Rapoport had everyone scratching their heads to kick off NFL Draft Week.

On Monday, Dallas agreed to a record-setting four-year, $28 million contract with All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, making him the highest-paid kicker in league history. Rapoport passed along the news from Aubrey's agents, who negotiated the deal, Todd France and AJ Stevens of Athletes First, before adding his own note.

Rapoport made the claim, “Dallas has, in recent years, been proactive with getting deals done. Another example and a huge payday for the NFL’s best.”

There's one problem: the Cowboys haven't had an offseason program without a high-profile contract saga in years. Whether it be Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and now George Pickens, the Cowboys have been known to drag out negotiations until the last minute.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, that led to the trade of superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons before the start of the regular season.

The Cowboys often fail to get ahead and watch the price of their own players skyrocket, as is the case with Pickens this year, with players like Alec Pierce signing a four-year, $114 million contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts to reset the wide receiver market, while Pickens was hit with the franchise tag.

Cowboys Nation Responds

Dallas Cowboys fan during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Those who have covered the Cowboys for years couldn't believe the spin coming from Rapoport, while fans took the opportunity to roast the insider on social media. Many joked that Rapoport was pushing a false narrative on behalf of the Jones'.

"'“Proactive with getting deals done,'" one fan wrote on X. "How much did Jerry Jones pay you to say that line?" John Owning, who previously worked for PFF, added, "Stephen Jones appreciates you sending this message for him."

Rapoport's original tweet was hit by a Community Note on X, which added context to the reality of the Jones approach.

This got hit with the context, well done everyone https://t.co/dWOnK3WziD — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) April 20, 2026

"Contrary to the claim, reports indicate the Dallas Cowboys have often delayed contract extensions in recent years, leading to holdouts and higher costs for players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee "amb, rather than being proactive," the Community Note read.

It was certainly a bizarre comment, and one that isn't even true regarding Aubrey. The team used a second-round tender on Aubrey and allowed teams to negotiate with the star kicker until last Friday's deadline. It wasn't until after the deadline passed for teams to extend offer sheets that the Cowboys got a deal done, because there was a standoff in negotiations with the Cowboys waiting to ante up.

That appears to be the case once again with Pickens, who cannot report to the team's offseason program until he signs his franchise tender. Pickens isn't expected to sign the franchise tag, without the promise of a long-term deal, so we're headed for another drama-filled offseason.

It's a situation that is all too familiar to Cowboys fans, but one that Rapoport seems to have missed.

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