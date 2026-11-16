Cowboys Week 10 Report Card: Dallas' Historically Bad Defense Fails Miserably vs. 49ers

Things went about as we expected them to go in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys did manage to drop 40 points, but that simply wasn't enough because of a Cowboys defense that might be the worst in team history at this point.

Dallas gave up 584 yards of total offense to the Niners, which is the most the team has given up in a home game in franchise history.

It's even hard to get excited about the offense because Dallas' unit didn't wake up in the second half until it was down three scores.

As you'd imagine, the grades aren't pretty for this one, but that's what Cowboys fans have come to expect this season.

Passing offense: C

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns to one pick and George Pickens had his best game of the season with 11 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

But, lest we forget, the Cowboys' two scores in the first half were both off of big plays and the unit disappeared in the third quarter and only reappeared in the fourth during what was essentially garbage time when Dallas was down three scores.

That's the exact kind of inconsistency we've seen this offense have all season long.

It really was a boom-or-bust day for a Cowboys offense that could not find much consistency or put together methodical drives. The Niners had 11 explosive plays and three scores of 60-plus-yards, yet they still won time of possession by over three minutes.

Rushing attack: C-

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys actually rushed for four yards per carry, something the team hasn't done a lot of this season, so kudos for that, especially against a top-10 run defense.

But Javonte Williams himself did not hit four yards per with 16 carries for 63 yards and the Cowboys running back was really a non-factor in a game in which Dallas needed long, methodical drives to keep the Niners' offense off the field.

The result was a 46-point explosion for San Francisco and another loss for Dallas.

Pass defense: F

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Keenan Allen (3) makes a catch against the Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys got good pressure on Purdy, especially in the first half, and the pass-rush even notched five sacks, although only a half of those sacks came from an edge rusher (James Houston).

But there were also several instances where the Cowboys didn't get home and Brock Purdy would escape to extend the play and find an open receiver for a big gain, which is not surprising since Dallas can't cover for a short period of time, let alone for an extended period of time.

San Francisco also busted off a handful of explosive plays, two of which went for touchdowns. When it was all said and done, Purdy finished 22-of-28 for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Just too easy.

Run defense: F

San Francisco 49ers running back Kaelon Black (26) rushes teh ball past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Niners enjoyed another handful of explosive plays on the ground and finished with a whopping 214 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries (7.3 yards per carry).

The duo of Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black were every bit of the challenge we figured it would be, and even Deebo Samuel got in on the fun with his 70-yard touchdown run on a reverse displaying Dallas' complete lack of discipline.

We also saw an embarrassing display of tackling, especially on Black's touchdown run that saw him bulldoze Caleb Downs and Cobie Durant.

As a result of their putrid showing, the Cowboys are now back in the cellar as the worst run defense in the NFL.

Special teams: C-

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Aubrey didn't miss either of his 50-yard field goals, which was good to see because Aubrey had missed five going into the game. However, he did miss an extra point.

KaVontae Turpin was a zero in the punt return game in his first game back with four yards per, and Camden Brown and Israel Abanikanda were decent on kick returns with 23.3 yards per.

In terms of defending kick returns, the Cowboys did a pretty good job in that area with 20.2 yards per return allowed.

Coaching: F

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's nothing more that needs to be said about Christian Parker. We've known for weeks now that this hiring has been a failure and the abysmal showing from Dallas' defense on Sunday just reinforced that.

Offensively, that might have been the ugliest 40 points we've ever seen. Week in and week out it just seems like the Cowboys have to scratch and claw for every point they get and head coach Brian Schottenheimer's lack of creativity is abundantly clear.

We also have to call Schottenheimer out for his decision to punt on a fourth-and-2 from near midfield late in the second quarter when it was obvious the Cowboys needed to be much more aggressive in what was going to be a high-scoring game.

Long story short: Dallas might have the worst combination of offensive and defensive play-callers in the NFL and change is desperately needed.

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