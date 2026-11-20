Quarterbacks get all the praise when their team wins and all the blame when they lose, but we all know it takes much more than one player to find success in the NFL. Perhaps no fan base understands this more than the Dallas Cowboys.

From Tony Romo to Dak Prescott, Dallas fans are used to watching their quarterback take the blame for failures all around them. That's been especially true for Prescott over the past two seasons as the Cowboys have had one of the worst defenses in the league.

That's why The Athletic's Mike Sando recently named Prescott the "most betrayed" quarterback through 10 weeks of the season. Sando uses a system that ranks each quarterback's EPA per start and compares it to the EPA of the team's defense and special teams. Looking at those numbers, Sando says Prescott has received the least help for the second year in a row.

"The Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott ranks as the most betrayed QB through Week 10 for a second consecutive season. His own production ranks eighth among the 37 qualifying quarterbacks, but his team's defense/special teams production in his starts ranks 36th (only Philadelphia's Tanner McKee has gotten worse support, on average, in his starts)," Sando wrote.

Fans know Prescott has been asked to carry a heavy burden this season, but seeing the numbers puts it into perspective. Making matters worse is knowing that this has been a theme in Dallas for several years, with no real change in sight.

Dallas Cowboys hope to get Dak Prescott help down the stretch

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones attempted to fix the problem this offseason by retooling the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker. After 10 weeks, they pulled the plug on Parker as he had his play-calling duties stripped.

While Parker will remain employed in Dallas, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will be the one calling the plays. The Cowboys hope this change will help the offense find success, but it masks the real issue.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is somehow escaping the blame he deserves by making Parker a scapegoat. As the man who oversees the team, Schottenheimer has now been in charge for two of the worst defensive seasons in franchise history. Not only that, but he makes Prescott's life harder with his predictable play-calling on offense, which forces Dak to fight for every inch of offense.

That shouldn't be the case with players such as CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens at his disposal, but it proves that Prescott is betrayed by more than just the talent around him. His coaching staff lets him down just as much, if not more.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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