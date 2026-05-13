Brian Burns Adds Fuel To Cowboys-Giants Rivalry With Revenge Comments

With the NFL schedule release approaching, some of the more prominent games have already been confirmed. For the Dallas Cowboys, that includes their season opener, which will take place on the road against the New York Giants.

This isn't an uncommon first week matchup, with this marking the ninth time in 20 years that Dallas and New York will play in Week 1. The last time they kicked off the season against one another, however, things got ugly for the Giants.

Dallas traveled to MetLife Stadium to face New York, and ran away with a 40-0 win. That was a game dominated by the defense as Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Cowboys forced three total turnovers. Dallas scored on a blocked punt and an interception return. Due to the massive lead, Dak Prescott threw for just 143 yards and had no touchdown passes, while Tony Pollard put up 70 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Giants want revenge on the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland celebrates his touchdown against the New York Giants. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Week 1 won't be until Sept. 13, giving us plenty of time before we get to see these NFC East rivals face one another. With that much time left before the game, New York's Brian Burns expects to hear a lot about the 40-0 blowout, saying they want to get some redemption.

“40-0, you know we're gonna hear a lot about that leading up to this one," Burns said via Sleeper Giants. "Damn sure I'm gonna want to redeem it this time around.”

It's pretty ironic that Burns is the player who wants to get some revenge on the Cowboys given the fact that he wasn't even on the Giants in 2023. Burns began his career with the Carolina Panthers after they selected him in Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft. In 2024, Burns was traded to the Giants, and has spent the past two seasons with them.

Cowboys-Giants all-time record

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Giants and Cowboys have a long history against one another, facing off 128 times, although they have only played once in the postseason.

Entering 2026, Dallas has a comfortable lead, holding a 78-48-2 advantage. The Cowboys have been especially dominant with Dak Prescott leading them against New York.

They are 14-3 when Prescott starts, which included 14 consecutive wins after the Giants swept Dallas during Prescott's rookie campaign. Their only other win over Prescott was in last year's finale when the Cowboys had nothing to play for and Prescott was pulled early to give Joe Milton some reps.

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