Brian Schottenheimer-Jerry Jones Bromance Helping Cowboys In Major Way

The Dallas Cowboys missed the NFL Playoffs for a second straight year following the team's disappointing 2025 campaign. But after a strong start to the offseason and a great haul in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is some buzz surrounding the Cowboys organization.

Dallas received a lot of praise for its 2026 draft class, which got its first taste of life at The Star at the team's rookie minicamp.

Over the weekend, we got a closer look at how the draft played out behind the scenes, thanks to The Pick Is In documentary from ESPN and NFL Films. The documentary highlighted the chaos in Dallas' war room leading up to the team's trade up for Caleb Downs, along with a failed trade with the Cleveland Browns a few picks earlier.

There was another great moment between head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones before the draft, which showcased the strong relationship between the two men.

Jerry Jones' Trust In Brian Schottenheimer Is Key For Cowboys' Turnaround

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Pick Is In shared an exchange between Schottenheimer and Jones that showed Jones' rare trust in the head coach. Jones has always been a hands-on owner, but his relationship with Schottenheimer and the confidence that he has in the direction Coach Schotty wants to take the team has paid off in a big way.

"The last thing in the world I’m worried about is you. And I want me to be the last thing you worry about. We just make it work," Jones told Schottenheimer before the draft started.

Schottenheimer responded, “I respect and love you. I appreciate you. I really do.”

By trusting in Schottenheimer and his staff, Jones is allowing the team to make moves that stray from its usual order of business in recent years. The Cowboys were more active than ever in bringing in outside free agents to bolster the roster, and the draft strategy directly addressed major areas of need.

Now, let's hope that all of the offseason moves pay off with on-field results, and the Cowboys can end their two-year playoff slump.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Draft Results

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick 11 (via Miami Dolphi ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes

ns): Caleb Downs, safety, Ohio State Buckeyes Pick No. 23 (via Philadelphia Eagles): Malachi Lawrence, defensive end, Central Florida Knights

Round 3

Pick 92 (from San Francisco 49ers): Jaishawn Barham, linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

Round 4

Pick 112 : Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions

: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State Nittany Lions Pick 114 (from Atlanta Falcons via Philadelphia Eagles): Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators

Devin Moore, cornerback, Florida Gators Pick 137 (compensatory pick from Philadelphia Eagles): LT Overton, defensive line, Alabama Crimson Tide

Round 7

Pick 218 (from Tennessee Titans): Anthony Smith, wide receiver, East Carolina Pirates

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