Watch Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Live Stream For Day 3

The Dallas Cowboys have had an incredible start to the 2026 NFL Draft, filling major holes across the defense and bringing in some immediate impact players.

Whether it be a Day 1 starter like Ohio State's Caleb Downs, who the team can now build around in the secondary, or physical and versatile players like UCF pass rusher Malachi Lawrence and Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Dallas has received high praise.

The hope is that the front office can keep the great value coming with four picks remaining in their arsenal for the final rounds.

Dallas has three picks in Round 3, along with one pick in Round 7. After the conclusion of the draft, the Cowboys won't be done, because they can begin picking up the phone and dial up prospects who fell through the cracks to fill out the rookie class with a strong crop of undrafted free agents.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Day 3 coverage of the draft will begin at noon ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and the NFL Network, so you'll have your choice of broadcasting team. There is also streaming available on ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, NFL+, and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

All of the information you need to see who the Cowboys call on Day 3 can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Day 3 NFL Draft TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photo before the first round of the NFL Draft at Union Station. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV Info: ABC, ESPN. ESPN2, NFL Network

Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2 | Stream 3

NFL Draft TV Broadcast Crews

ESPN personality Laura Rutledge during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ABC Broadcast: Rece Davis, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pete Thamel, Molly McGrath and Field Yates

ESPN Broadcast: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper Jr, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter, and Laura Rutledge

NFL Network Broadcast: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt, Ian Rapoport, and Kurt Warner

List of Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Draft Picks Entering Day 3

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Let's hope that Jerry, Will McClay, Brian Schottenheimer, and Christian Parker can keep on cooking to end the 2026 draft on a high note.

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