Former NFL Players Calls for Cowboys to Fire Entire Coaching Staff

Sunday was a chance for the Dallas Cowboys to get back into the mix for the NFC East title. After winning on the road in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys hosted the Arizona Cardinals who were just 2-5.

Dallas knew it wouldn't be easy even with Arizona entering this game struggling as the Cardinals were 8-1 against them over the past nine games. They seemed up to the challenge, going into the half with a 17-3 lead and then going up 24-10 in the fourth quarter.

Then, the Cowboys completely imploded and lost 33-30 in overtime. Immediately following the game, there were calls for Jerry Jones to end the experiment with Brian Schottenheimer. However, it's not just Dallas fans who have seen enough. Former NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry posted on social media following the loss, saying he wants to see every coach in Dallas fired tonight.

I want every coach in Dallas Fired by the time I lay my head on a pillow TONIGHT!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 1, 2026

Landry spent nine years in the NFL after a stellar career at LSU. He played for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints. He was never connected to the Cowboys, making his comments incredibly interesting.

It's also rare for players who understand how cruel the business can be to openly call for firings. Landry, who was one of the more cerebral route runners during his time, is clearly unhappy watching what is going on in Dallas.

Should Brian Schottenheimer keep his job?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls plays on the sideline against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As soon as the game ended, Jerry Jones was asked about the status of his head coach. He was quick to defend Schottenheimer, saying he has no intention of making a change at this point.

As for Schottenheimer, he says he's disappointed in the way things played out, but he has just one focus which is getting back to work and solving the problems.

“Disappointed. Disappointed in the way we played in the second half. But I only know how to do it one way, and that’s to work. I’m a worker, I’m a problem solver.”

If we're being honest, it sounds like a broken record at this point. Dallas is just 3-5 this season and is now 10-14-1 in his career. He has an offense full of Pro Bowl players and a defense that was completely remade in the offseason but they continue to go backward.

It's difficult to defend anyone on the staff at this point, but it's not as if there's a better option either. That said, it woud be a real shocker to see Schottenheimer return for a third season.

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