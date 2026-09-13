Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants Announcer Pairing & Referee Assignment For Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys are just hours away from kicking off the 2026 NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, against the division rival New York Giants.

Dallas has a long history of taking the Giants to the woodshed, so the team is hoping to keep the tradition going. The Cowboys have never lost to Dallas in a primetime season opener and are 11-1 in their last two outings.

Of course, the last time the two teams faced off, the Cowboys were already out of the playoff mix, and suffered a loss on the road. Now, they will be looking to reverse course.

It's a big day for the Cowboys, who will finally get the opportunity to unleash their new-look defense and highlight first-round pick Caleb Downs, who enters the season as a front-runner for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The announcers and referees can always become hot topics during a game, so it's always nice to be prepared for what you may see throughout the night.

Cowboys vs. Giants, Week 1 announcer pairing

NBC Sports broadcasters Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth speak before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday night's game will be called by the Sunday Night Football primetime crew led by play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and analyst Cris Collinsworth. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.

As for the men in the stripes, Carl Cheffers is leading the way.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, Week 1 referee assignment

NFL referee Carl Cheffers during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

Carl Cheffers, an NFL official since 2000, will be leading the crew for Sunday night's game. Cheffers entered the league as a side judge before being promoted to crew chief and ultimately head referee.

Last season, when Cheffers' crew was on the call, the winning team had a 58.82 winning percentage, well above the league average. There were an average of 14.24 penalties per game for 109.29 yards.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday afternoon's action can be seen below.

Cowboys vs Broncos, Week 1 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart greets Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after the game at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Info: NBC | Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -162 | Giants +136

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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