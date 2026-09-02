With under two weeks left before the start of the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys are a point of contention between ESPN's Adam Schefter and Stephen A. Smith.

Smith is an annual detractor of the Cowboys, but that never stops him from talking about Dallas on his show. Nothing is changing this year, as Smith is gearing up for another "I told you so" in 2026 as hype swells for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Schefter is in another boat. He is a believer that Dallas can make some noise in 2026, and he has said as much on multiple occasions this offseason.

Schefter was on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday and decided to call out Stephen A. over his lack of belief in Dallas.

“I got some bad news for Stephen A. Smith. The Dallas Cowboys are coming. They are coming this year and Stephen A. is going to be tested," he said. "I'm telling you right now, it's going to be a long, nervous, anxious year for Stephen A. Smith. Be ready.”

Of course, Smith wasn't going to take that lying down and took to social media to fire back and reiterate his Cowboys stance to keep the friendly banter going.

"OMG! (Adam Schefter) has to get TESTED. He just went on (Get Up), mentioned MY NAME, and swore that the (Dallas Cowboys) are coming," Smith said.

"Like I'm supposed to be worried. They've got the great Schefty hooked now. So sad! I can't believe I have to tell HIM..... 'Just be patient! Wait for the fall. It's coming.'

"I've been right for 30 years..... going on 31!!!"

What has Schefter said about the Cowboys?

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As Schefter explained on "Get Up" on Wednesday, one reason he is high on the Cowboys is because of the lack of drama the team has seen this offseason. Of course, the Cowboys have seen no shortage of drama in recent years due to contract disputes.

Schefter has also previously talked about the Cowboys' defensive overhaul as a reason he's buying stock in Dallas in 2026. Here's what he said on his podcast in July:

"Here's a team that has enough talent, again, to make a deep playoff run," Schefter said. "And everyone knows the Dallas Cowboy defense has been under fire and in question."

"And what did the Dallas Cowboys do? They went out and they dramatically upgraded their defense, which has to give people hope. It's not just coaches, it's players," he added.

"New coaches, new players, and if this defense is as improved as Dallas thinks, then Dallas becomes dangerous for the 2026 season," Schefter concluded.

Cowboys' defensive overhaul

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys left almost no stone unturned on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.

After firing Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker, Dallas traded for Rashan Gary and Dee Winters, signed Cobie Durant, P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson, and drafted Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence and Jaishawn Barham, among others.

Just when we thought Dallas might be finished with its overhaul, owner Jerry Jones went out and signed Von Miller to shore up the edge rushers room.

Add in last year's acquisitions, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, and the Cowboys might have something cooking here if their defense improves and the elite offense does its thing.

Of course, we won't know for sure just how good this unit is until it hits the field, but there have been plenty of positive signs that the defense is moving in the right direction under Parker.

One thing is for certain: Cowboys fans can only hope that Dallas will be able to make enough noise to proven Stephen A. Smith wrong in 2026.

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