Brian Schottenheimer Shuts Down Concerns of Quinnen Williams' Fit With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had an eventful first offseason in Arlington this past summer that ended with him signing a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension, making him of the highest-paid players at his position in league history.

But despite that, there's been some early concerns from Cowboys fans to start the 2026 season about Williams' fit in Christian Parker's new defensive scheme.

Williams has tallied seven total tackles, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits through the first two games of this season, but fans want more given his massive price tag.

Ahead of Dallas' Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the concerns surrounding Williams' fit within the scheme but was quick to shut it down.

Brian Schottenheimer on Quinnen Williams: "It's A Great Fit"

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters, Schottenheimer compared this current Dallas defensive scheme to others around the league that also feature elite defensive tackles.

“I think it's a great fit. I understand the question," Schottenheimer said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "I think right now we haven't played well enough on defense, but when Quinnen Williams knows he's getting singled, I think that's a good thing for us." I think it's more of just it being new to the system. He's played in this system before at Alabama."

Using Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles) and Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams) as examples, Schottenheimer made it clear that there's no reason to believe Williams won't have similar success.

"There's certainly some of the best defensive tackles in the league, which we think Quinnen is in this system," Schottenheimer said. "One thats 30 something years old, just came back to LA a couple weeks ago (Aaron Donald). He's in this system. Jalen Carter's in this system. So I think it's more of Quinnen's a great player and he's going to find his way in the system.”

It's best not jump to negative conclusions regarding most players after a two-game sample size, but especially not one of Williams' caliber. The Cowboys wouldn't have signed him to such a massive contract extension if they were going to use him as a secondary piece on defense.

If there continues to be a lack of production after 17 games, fans will be justified with their concerns. Until then, expect Williams to show why he's among the best defensive tackles in the league.

He'll get a chance to do just that on an international stage when the Cowboys and Ravens kickoff from Maracaña Stadium on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —