Dallas Cowboys' Wednesday Injury Report Includes 2 New Additions

The Dallas Cowboys released their first injury report of the week Wednesday and it included two new additions, although both were expected.

Ahead of the Week 3 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys have Cobie Durant, Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, DeMarvion Overshown and James Houston on the injury report.

Locke and Durant are the two new additions from last week, but we already knew they were dealing with injuries, so no surprises there.

Here's a look at the full injury report, plus the injury updates head coach Brian Schottenheimer offered up on four of the players listed on the aforementioned report.

Cowboys Wednesday injury report

Dallas Cowboys linebacker James Houston (41) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Cobie Durant (hamstring): Did not practice

S Malik Hooker (forearm): Did not practice

S P.J. Locke (foot): Did not practice

LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring): Did not practice

OLB James Houston (shoulder): Full

DeMarvion Overshown not expected to play

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer said that Overshown is progressing in his return from a hamstring injury, but the Cowboys head coach gave him a "low probability" to play in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Overshown has been dealing with a strained hamstring he suffered in the season-opener against the New York Giants that forced his early exit.

With Overshown likely sidelined another week, that means Jaishawn Barham will get another start and will wear the green dot once again next to Dee Winters.

Barham was one of the biggest standouts in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders with his seven tackles, including one for loss, and forced fumble.

If he keeps playing like that, it might be Barham starting next to Overshown upon his return, not Winters.

P.J. Locke injury update

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke (1) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Locke came down with plantar fasciitis in the Week 2 win, which put him in a walking boot. Schottenheimer had previously said the expectation is Locke will miss time, although how much remains to be seen.

Schotty revealed Locke has shed the walking boot, which is great news for his chances of returning sooner rather than later. That return could come within four weeks, as co-owner Stephen Jones said he didn't expect an injured reserve stint for Locke.

Cobie Durant injury update

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant is dealing with a hamstring issue after he got stepped on by his teammate. It was initially feared Durant was dealing with an injury to his family jewels, but Durant has since confirmed he is not.

Durant did some rehab at practice on Wednesday, Schotty said, so he's already on the mend. Like Locke, Stephen Jones said Durant isn't likely to land on injured reserve, so he shouldn't be out long, either.

Durant has been the Cowboys' best cornerback dating back to the offseason. If he sits, Shavon Revel will start in his place.

Malik Hooker injury update

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (24) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker, who has a fractured forearm, is still rehabbing his injury and that was the extent of the injury update from Schottenheimer.

The initial expectation was Hooker would miss a few weeks after having surgery and we're in Week 2 of that timeline, so don't expect to see him return this week.

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