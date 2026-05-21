Caleb Downs' Cowboys Jersey Number Revelation Leaves Brother Laughing

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash in the 2026 NFL draft by trading up to land Ohio State Buckeyes superstar Caleb Downs. Downs is a game-changer for the team's defense and gives new defensive coordinator Christian Parker the perfect chess piece for his secondary.

But since Downs was selected with the No. 11 overall pick, there has been a conversation that centers around something off of the field.

Everyone wants to know what jersey number Downs will settle on for his rookie campaign, with a lot of hope that he will rock the No. 2 from his Buckeyes days. So when Downs showed up to rookie minicamp wearing No. 18, there were plenty of people calling for an immediate change.

That did come, with Downs now wearing No. 13, but there is still some hope that he can work out a deal with fellow defensive back Cobie Durant, who signed with the team during free agency and is currently occupying the No. 2.

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Recently, Downs sat down with his brother, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, to discuss his jersey number, revealing why he settled on the No. 13. He and his brother both made it clear that they were on the same page as the fans and that No. 18 was never going to be the move.

Caleb Downs' Jersey Number Jersey

So why did Caleb Downs pick No. 13 for his jersey? Was it for OBJ? 🤔



The Cowboys safety says the jersey choice was inspired by an Alabama safety he watched in high school 👀 pic.twitter.com/MdbbfQPDyb — Downs 2 Business (@downs2business) May 20, 2026

"I mean, it was [Odell Beckham Jr.], but like defensive-wise, it was Malachi Moore," Downs said. "Shout out to Malachi. When he was at Bama his freshman year, watching that, when I was like a freshman in high school, I was like, oh, that's tough."

Josh Downs revealed that his equipment manager with the Colts urged him to make sure the Cowboys safety did not wear No. 18.

"Our equipment manager here was like, 'Bro, tell your brother, do not wear number 18.' He was like, 'I don't care what he does,'" Josh Downs said. "Cause he asked me what numbers were your options. He was like, 'Wear 29, wear any other.' He's like, 'Do not wear 18.' When I see 18, I think of like Peyton Manning. He was like, 'So like, I can't even like, I can't see a DB in that number.' He was like, 'Don't wear 18.'"

Downs also acknowledged that he saw the discourse about wearing No. 18 when it was first debuted. "It was so controversial 'cause there was definitely some people that was like, 'Oh, that's a great number, dah, dah, dah.' I was like, No, it's not. I don't know. I was like, I'm not worried. I don't care. Yeah, 13 cool with me."

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We'll have to see if Downs can eventually get his No. 2 or whether he moves forward in the No. 13, but when it's all said and done, it's the player that makes the number. As long as Downs can come out and make an immediate impact on the Cowboys' secondary, which ranked dead last in pass defense last season, he can wear any number on the field.

Downs gets to enjoy some time off before returning to the field on June 1 for the start of organized team activities.

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