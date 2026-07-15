CeeDee Lamb Catches Stray From Paul Skenes On MLB All-Star Red Carpet

Even when the Dallas Cowboys aren't involved in a story, they manage to find themselves in the conversation. That was the case on Tuesday night during the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show ahead of the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

While the team is preparing to report to training camp in Oxnard, California in less than two weeks, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's name popped up during a conversation.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was being interviewed alongside girlfriend Livvy Dunne, when he was asked which one of his teammates he would rely on to catch a first down if they played in the NFL. Skenes is known for tossing around a football during his pre-game routine.

His answer? Fellow pitcher and MLB All-Star Brandon Ashcraft.

Brandon Ashcraft Outdid CeeDee Lamb in High School

Paul Skenes said Braxton Ashcraft was a high school football phenom pic.twitter.com/lIu9PSvyRA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 14, 2026

"I guess his senior year of high school in Texas, he led state, I believe, in receiving yards over CeeDee Lamb," Skenes said. "I believe that's real. So Braxton, that's a great answer. He's huge, by the way."

Skenes was correct that Ashcraft topped Lamb when he was in high school, but it was during the Pirates pitcher's junior campaign. Ashcraft had a whopping 2,090 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior.

“With Braxton, it was just anywhere, anytime,” his head coach's son, Chase Allison, said. “If he was double-covered, triple-covered, it really didn't seem to matter. Just throw it to him, and he'd go find it.”

In one game, Ashcraft caught seven touchdown passes, which was one shy of the Texas state record. It helps when you're a 6-foot-5 redzone target. Ultimately, Ashcraft put his focus into baseball, and it turned out pretty well for him.

Football worked out alright for Lamb, too.

CeeDee Lamb's Career Stats

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lamb is coming off a down year by his standards in 2025, appearing in a career-low 14 games, but he still hauled in 75 catches for 1,077 yards and three touchdowns. It was a career low in touchdowns and lowest yardage since his rookie campaign, but he still earned Pro Bowl honors for the fifth time in his career.

Throughout his career, Lamb has recorded 571 catches for 7,416 yards and 41 touchdowns. He's a three-time All-Pro, and led the league in receptions in 2023 with 135.

Let's hope that Lamb can continue to produce at a high level in 2026 as the team makes a push for the NFC East title.

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