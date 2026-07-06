Dallas Cowboys' 2026 Roster Strengthened By One Of Deepest Units In NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will ramp up preparations for the 2026 NFL season in a few weeks when the team reports to Oxnard, California, to kick off training camp. Dallas will arrive in Oxnard on Monday, July 27, with the first practice set for Wednesday, July 29.

It will be our first look at the revamped roster for the Cowboys' 2026, after a defensive overhaul in the offseason. But while there is plenty of excitement about the new-look defense under Christian Parker, the strength of the Dallas roster is on the offensive side of the ball.

Ahead of training camp, ESPN.com ranked the projected starting lineups for all 32 teams, with Dallas ranking in the top half of the league at No. 14.

While the offense returns all 11 starters from last season, it is the wide receivers who once again get most of the attention thanks to the elite duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. But while Lamb and Pickens highlight the receiver room, it's the depth that makes the unit stand out from the rest of the league.

Dallas Cowboys' Unprecedented Depth At WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Lamb and Pickens, the Cowboys have a breakout candidate at receiver with Ryan Flournoy, who is coming off the best season of his young career.

The Cowboys also have KaVontae Turpin, one of the league's most dynamic playmakers and a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball.

"Similar to last year, we'll focus on a wide receiver room that helped the Cowboys lead the NFL in passing yards in 2025. It starts with CeeDee Lamb, who, despite missing five games over the past two years, has delivered 1,000-plus receiving yards in five consecutive seasons," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote. "Since entering the league in 2020, Lamb sits in the top five in receptions (571) and receiving yards (7,416).

"George Pickens is fresh off a breakout 2025 season (his first in Dallas) in which he finished no lower than seventh among wide receivers in catches, receiving yardage, touchdowns, and yards per target. Ryan Flournoy and versatile KaVontae Turpin add depth."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the offense can continue to play at the level it was at a year ago in 2026, the Cowboys have real potential to make a run at the NFC East title.

Let's just hope that everyone can stay healthy throughout the year.

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