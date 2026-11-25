The Dallas Cowboys are looking to keep their hopes of winning the NFC East alive on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Eagles for a Thanksgiving Day matchup at AT&T Stadium.

There's a ton of storylines to watch ahead of this one: Joe Milton's return to Dallas, Mike Pettine's second game as the defensive play-caller, and if the Eagles can suddenly give themselves a realistic shot at contending for the divisional crown.

But Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is now giving fans another juicy headline to keep track of as they devour their Thanksgiving plates.

CeeDee Lamb Throws Subtle Shot at Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates with fans after the game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Lamb threw a slight jab at Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who has one of the NFL's best young defensive backs since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2024.

“What? Problems? I don’t really face any challenges to be honest," Lamb said when asked about Mitchell.

Despite having no hesitation when it comes to displaying his individual confidence, Lamb made sure to quickly give Mitchell some praise as well.

"He's a great player. Real twitchy, real fast, has great recovery speed. He does a great job of getting hands on in press (coverage)."

Lamb is playing both sides of the coin here, but it's hard to ignore his first comment about Mitchell. Every time Mitchell matches up with Lamb, fans will be watching intently to see who can win the one-on-one battle.

Regardless of the one-on-one intrigue, Lamb could be in for another big day as he continues what has been one of the best seasons of his career. Through 11 games this year, Lamb has tallied 88 catches for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns.

He leads the NFL in catches and is currently second in the league in receiving yards and touchdowns, but is gaining ground on Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Quinyon Mitchell's Injury Status Faced Questions

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expecation was that the matchup between Lamb and Mitchell wasn't going to happen in the first place.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dealing with a hamstring injury on a short week before a road game is usually not a good sign that a player will suit up, but Mitchell was lifted off the injury report on Wednesday after being limited Tuesday.

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