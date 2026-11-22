The Dallas Cowboys have had their fair share of forgettable moments during the 2026 season.

But through it all, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is on pace for a career year, something that continued during the first half of Sunday's Week 11 matchup at home against the Tennessee Titans.

There's blame to go around for why Dallas has routinely come up short this season, but don't point the finger at Lamb, who reached a historical milestone against the Titans.

CeeDee Lamb Secures Sixth Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a nine-yard catch in the first half against the Titans, Lamb officially reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season, the sixth straight time he's done so.

Lamb is now the only player in franchise history to reach that milestone.

It didn't take long for him to add to that total as the first half continued. As Dallas built a 27-6 lead at the end of the second quarter, Lamb had nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Headed into Week 11, Lamb had led the Cowboys in receiving in seven of the team's first 10 games.

This was highlighted by a pair of monster performanced against two AFC South teams in the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

In Week 4's win over the Texans, Lamb finished with 17 catches for 189 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 40 seconds left.

Five games later against the Colts in Week 9, Lamb dominated with 10 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.

It's only fitting that his historic milestone came against another team from the same division. Early on in Sunday's matchup, the Titans experienced some of what the Texans and Colts had to go through while facing Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb Continues to Be the Leader Dallas Needs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) practices before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid all of Dallas' struggles, Lamb continues to say the right things.

Though the Cowboys came up short against the San Francisco 49ers last week, Lamb knew that Dallas was going to have a chance at winning that game -- and he was right.

"It would just prove us right. Just of how we think of ourselves throughout this building. A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the record, and things that have happened leading up to this game," Lamb said.

"But for us, we know we haven’t played our best game, and we just got to go out there and do that. I feel like we play complementary football — defense gets stops, offense go score the ball — we will probably be having a different conversation."

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