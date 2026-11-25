Football on Thanksgiving is one of the greatest holiday traditions for Dallas Cowboys fans. There's nothing like enjoying a day full of turkey and pigskin, especially when the Cowboys are able to pull off a win.

They enter the 2026 holiday on a hot streak, winning their past four games on Thanksgiving. That includes a surprising victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last year. This season, they face a more familiar opponent as the Cowboys host their top NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

There's an interesting storyline to follow with Joe Milton III starting for the Eagles, giving him a chance for some revenge on Dallas for releasing him after the preseason. As for the Cowboys, their season is on life support, but they could keep it alive with a win. That's more likely to happen if the following bold predictions come true.

Justin Barron Picks off Joe Milton

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Dee Winters went down with an injury this past weekend, the Cowboys turned to Justin Barron over DeMarvion Overshown. It was a surprise move, but turned out to be the right one. Barron had nine tackles in the win and was the team's highest-graded defender per PFF with a 90.6. More impressively, he earned a 91.7 in coverage, which is a huge plus for a defense that has been desperate for help in pass defense.

With Winters still limited in practice as of Tuesday, his status is up in the air. Even if he does play, Barron earned more snaps, and in this bold prediction, he makes the most of them and picks off Joe Milton.

Jashaun Corbin scores first career TD

Dallas Cowboys running back Jashaun Corbin runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas as a team has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, which is the sixth most in the NFL. Surprisingly enough, Javonte Williams is the only running back to score a touchdown for them this season. Entering Week 12, he has 10 of their 14 rushing touchdowns, with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin making up the remaining four with two apiece.

That should change, eventually, and this could be the week we see it happen. Philadelphia's defense is ranked 21st against the run, and the Cowboys took advantage of that in their Week 7 win by rushing for 204 yards. Williams went for 155 yards and one touchdown and should have another strong performance.

Even so, there should be room for Jashaun Corbin to make his mark. Corbin had an excellent debut for the Cowboys, running for 32 yards on five touches. In this bold prediction, he gets more opportunities and is able to score his first career touchdown.

Dak Prescott remains hot, throws for four more touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past three games, Dak Prescott has been on fire. He's thrown for 1,003 yards with 11 touchdowns and just one interception during that span and led the Dallas offense to 118 points. He had success against the Eagles as well in Week 7, throwing for 212 yards with three touchdown passes and no interceptions.

This week, there's a chance for Prescott to do even more damage with Philadelphia ruling out cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. That's why our final prediction has Prescott continuing his hot streak as he throws for four more touchdowns, helping his team secure a Thanksgiving Day victory in the process.

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