CeeDee Lamb Hints at Major Changes to Address Sunlight Issues at AT&T Stadium

Dallas Cowboys fans know all too well about the issues that sunlight can cause at AT&T Stadium, but Jerry Jones and the front office haven't done anything to fix it.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup showed a simple fix for this during the summer with some curtains over windows. Imagine that!

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has first-hand experience of the negative impact the beaming sunlight can have on players, especially during kickoffs in the late afternoon. Dallas has three late-window kickoffs at home this season.

Fortunately, Lamb hinted at some changes that could be around the corner to address what's become a long-lasting issue.

Jerry Jones Might Finally Be Doing Something About the Sun at AT&T Stadium

A view of the field and the stadium and the sun set during the second half of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

During an appearance on the Downs 2 Business podcast with Cowboys teammate Caleb Downs, Lamb said that some tint could soon be added to the large glass windows inside AT&T Stadium.

"I think they're gonna put some tint," Lamb said. "I think they're gonna put tent on the glass now. So we'll see."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in August that he was considering making some changes to address the sunlight, a notable change of heart from what he's said in the past.

"As we look at it, I like some of the effects of the tinting and so we're giving that a thought,"Jones told FOX 4.

Downs has yet to fully experience what the sunlight can do at AT&T Stadium but Lamb made sure to warn him.

"I'm gonna tell you this, bro. That far end zone, it cost me a touchdown. Let's say that," Lamb said.

The play Lamb is likely referring to came in Week 10 of the 2024 season in a 34-6 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Lamb was running open in the back of the end zone, Cooper Rush threw the ball right at him, but the sunlight was blinding. The pass flew right past Lamb, who immediately pointed to his eyes after the play.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm telling you that 3:25 kickoff, when it gets around that second quarter, yeah, you'll see," Lamb told Downs.

Downs got a preview of it while on the field prior to kickoff during the preseason.

"I was catching some balls pregame because I was just throwing to the guys, and I'm like, this cannot be every game. It's bad," Downs said of the sunlight.

Of course, Lamb doesn’t have the final say in the matter, but his opinion should certainly be valued by Jerry Jones and the people that help keep AT&T Stadium among the best stadiums in the world.

After all, Jones can't allow any pride he might have with the current form of the stadium's windows get in the way of the championship expectations in Dallas.

If the Cowboys were to host an NFC Championship at home in the afternoon and the sunlight causes Lamb or another Dallas receiver to drop a game-turning touchdown, Jones wouldn't be able to live with himself, even if he wouldn't admit.

The Cowboys' home opener is set for Week 2 against the Washington Commanders at 3:25 p.m. CT. If the tint isn't up by then, the sunlight could cause more issues.

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