CeeDee Lamb Has Clear Expectations for Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are only a few days away from beginning what hopes to be an exciting 2026 season for the franchise.

Dallas is coming out of a busy offseason that featured massive changes to the defense. Highlighted by the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys made multiple trades and signings to help fix what was one of the worst defenses in franchise history last season.

Among the most notable of these additions is rookie safety Caleb Downs, who Dallas traded up to select at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Downs showed during training camp why he's viewed as one of the most special prospects in this year's rookie class. This included multiple impressive plays in coverage against CeeDee Lamb, who has seen firsthand just how special Downs can be.

CeeDee Lamb Can't Wait to Watch Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) poses for a photo after the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During an appearance on Downs' podcast Downs 2 Business, Lamb admitted he has high expectations for Downs and the new-look Cowboys defense.

"I'm excited to see the defense go crazy, I'm excited for Caleb," Lamb said.

Lamb and Downs also shared some light-hearted trash talk stemming from their one-on-one battles during training camp.

"It's must-see TV," Lamb said of his matchups against Downs, via Downs 2 Business. "He'll win some reps, I'll win some reps, but he hold me a lot. He knows that. ... He be loud and wrong, too."

For Lamb to call a matchup with a rookie "must-see TV" speaks volumes to how impressive Downs has been ahead of his first year in the NFL.

Christian Parker on Caleb Downs: "He's Ready"

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker echoed Lamb's expectations for Downs while speaking with the media on Thursday.

“I think he’s ready," Parker said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. " ... It’s not going to be perfect during the season or each game. There are going to be some things that happen that we have to correct. From that standpoint too, he’s more than willing. He’s confident, and he’ll be prepared.”

Downs suited up in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks but was subbed out early on the first quarter.

He hasn't quite gotten chance to show fans what he can do in a live NFL setting, but the long wait is almost over. Downs will make his highly-anticipated debut when the Cowboys and Giants kick off from MetLife Stadium on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. CT.

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