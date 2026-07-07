Dak Prescott Stats Under Pressure Prove Elite Clutch Gene Is Underrated

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off back-to-back seasons without an appearance in the NFL playoffs, but there were some bright spots during the team's disappointing 2025 campaign.

Most notably, the Cowboys had one of the most dynamic and explosive offenses in the entire league, and star quarterback Dak Prescott was playing at an MVP level.

Unfortunately, the defense let Prescott and the offense down, and the team's overall record did not reflect the offensive performance. This season, the Cowboys return all 11 starters on offense, so there is a belief that Prescott could once again be in the mix to take home the MVP award.

But what makes Prescott so special? PFF recently shared advanced statistics taht show just how cool, calm, and collected the Cowboys star signal-caller is under pressure, and the numbers show that you're risking a lot if you bring the pressure.

Dak Prescott's Performance Under Pressure Is Severely Underrated

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott escapes from a tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley | USA TODAY Sports

Because Prescott has not led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl title or a deep run in the postseason, he is often unfairly criticized for lacking a clutch gene. That couldn't be further from the truth, because when the pressure is on, there is no one better at making a play than Prescott.

All you need to do is look at the data, which shows Prescott is the best in the league.

According to the PFF numbers, Prescott ranks No. 1 in the entire league in overall PFF grade, completion rate, and passing yards when under pressure last season. It's hard not to be impressed.

Dak Prescott’s PFF Ranks When Under Pressure Last Season:



⭐️ PFF Grade: 1st

⭐️ Completion Rate: 1st

⭐️ Passing Yards: 1st pic.twitter.com/O7hCkMrMHR — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2026

Does it help when you have players like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the outside? Of course, but you still need a quarterback capable of making the throws, and Prescott is that guy.

Last season, Prescott threw for 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, while compiling a QBR of 70.2. His passing yards (3rd), passing touchdowns (4th), and QBR (5th) all ranked in the top five in the league.

As long as Prescott can continue to perform at a high level and come through under pressure for the Cowboys offense, they have a real chance to make a run at the NFC East crown in 2026. Let's just hope that the revamped defense under Christian Parker can hold up it's end of the bargain.

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