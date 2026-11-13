CeeDee Lamb Shares Harsh Reality of Dallas Cowboys' 'Bittersweet' Season

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a crucial Week 10 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, with renewed hope after a Thursday night shakeup in the NFC East.

Dallas is now just 1.5 games back of first place after the Washington Commanders upset the New York Giants. Despite the team being back in the mix, there is no denying the Cowboys' season has been a disappointment.

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke to the media following Thursday afternoon's practice to discuss the team's performance through the NFL trade deadline and summed it up in one word: "bittersweet."

Lamb was also asked about the importance of this weekend's game at home.

CeeDee Lamb Opens Up About Cowboys' Rough Start

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a crucial game against the 49ers that could reshape the NFC East, Lamb understands the opportunity that the Cowboys have right ahead of them.

"It would just prove us right. Just of how we think of ourselves throughout this building. A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the record, and things that have happened leading up to this game," Lamb said.

"But for us, we know we haven’t played our best game, and we just got to go out there and do that. I feel like we play complementary football — defense gets stops, offense go score the ball — we will probably be having a different conversation."

Cowboys Nation would love to see the team finally deliver on the preseason hype, but with how consistant the team has been, it's hard to predict the outcome. But if there was ever a perfect time for the team to begin turning this around, it will be in Week 10 with the division wide open.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

But with George Pickens dealing with nagging injuries, it's a great chance for Lamb to once again step up. Entering Week 10, Lamb ranks in the top three in the league in catches (70), receiving yards (904), and touchdowns (7).

We'll find out in a matter days when the Cowboys and 49ers face off at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff between the two teams is st for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call in America's Game of the Week.

Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

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