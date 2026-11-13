Updated NFC East Odds Give Cowboys Renewed Hope After Commanders Beat Giants

The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 10 of the regular season trailing the New York Giants by two games in the NFC East, but thanks to some help from the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, the gap has already narrowed.

Washington did Dallas a major favor by upsetting the Giants, which has reignited the Cowboys' hope of winning the division and making a push into the postseason. The oddsmakers also took notice and made an immediate adjustment in the NFC East title odds following Thursday's game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are now just -130 to win the division after entering Thursday night at -220. The Cowboys, meanwhile, improved from +250 to +175, which shows some positive momentum as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

A closer look at the NFC East picture as we prepare to enter the weekend can be seen below.

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Updated NFC East Odds Enter NFL Sunday in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lines up behind Cooper Beebe against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Giants -130

Dallas Cowboys +175

Washington Commanders +550

Philadelphia Eagles +10000

Washington's win over the Giants significantly closed the gap between the Cowboys and New York. Previously, the Cowboys' odds to win the division were around +250, while the Giants were in the -200 range.

Now, the Cowboys are right back in the mix, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Giants in the NFC East standings. Dallas is also in a favorable part of its schedule, outside of this weekend's difficult matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys have three consecutive games at home and will be playing each team in the NFC East one more time this season. That gives the Cowboys a perfect opportunity to make a little run and continue closing the gap in the division as we enter the final stretch of the season.

It all starts on Sunday evening, where a big win over the 49ers would go a long way in setting the Cowboys up for a postseason run and complete season turnaround. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, in America's Game of the Week.

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