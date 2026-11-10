Why Dallas Cowboys Didn't Make a Trade on Deadline Day and What NFC East Rivals Did

After a lot of talk from owner Jerry Jones about his willingness to make a trade, even after the deal for Joey Porter Jr., the Cowboys remained quiet on deadline day.

The 4 p.m. ET deadline came and went and the Cowboys did not make a deal on Tuesday. To be quite honest, that really wasn't a surprise, as Jones had said on a few occasions that he didn't expect anything to happen.

Jones was still open to a deal when he spoke to 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, but he also stated he didn't expect anything significant for the Cowboys on deadline day.

“You know that old country song? When that phone’s not ringing, that’s me calling. It’s really not ringing," he said. "But don’t count it out," Jones said. "A lot of things happen on that last day. But I don’t look for us to make a significant trade today.”

Now, let's dive into what might have led to the Cowboys standing pat, and we'll look at what the rest of the NFC East did.

Why Cowboys didn't make a trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There could be a whole host of reasons why the Cowboys didn't make a deal.

For starters, the Cowboys needed a major move, especially for an edge rusher, but those guys are rarely available. And, if they are, the price is astronomical.

Even if there was a trade available for an elite edge rusher, Dallas would have had a tough time making it work given their lack of draft capital as a result of trades in recent years.

There were probably smaller trades to be had, but, again, Dallas was likely in the market for something big because of how poorly the defense has played this season. A lesser move would not have been worth giving up the draft capital for.

There is also the possibility that Jerry realizes there was probably no trade that can help this team and he might have sworn off a deal entirely in order to salvage the draft picks he has left.

What NFC East did

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the Cowboys, the Giants and Commanders did not make a move on deadline day. The Giants in particular were involved in plenty of rumors, but in the end they didn't do anything.

As for the Eagles, they almost made a trade on deadline day by sending Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals, but hilariously, the Bengals pulled out of the deal after realizing it would cost them a third-round compensatory pick they are due to get after the departure of Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

The Eagles did, however, pull off a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday that sent Jordan Davis to Duval. That's good news for the Cowboys because now they won't have to deal with the mammoth interior defensive lineman twice a year anymore. Philly did, however, get a nice haul of a first- and second-round pick.

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